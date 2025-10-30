Posted in: Collectibles, Props | Tagged: regal robot, star wars

Regal Robot Debuts New Star Wars Space Slug Scaled Prop Replica

Regal Robot is back with a new Star Wars Archive Collection release as they unveil their new Space Slug Scaled Prop Replica

Regal Robot is back with its latest Star Wars Archive Collection release, unveiling a timed edition scaled prop replica of the Exogorth. Famously known as the "space slug," from The Empire Strikes Back, this meticulously crafted prop replica was created from extensive 3D scans of the original film-used artifact. Coming in at a 60% scale of the real prop, this diorama stands approximately 15.5 inches tall and features a removable miniature Millennium Falcon. Designed in the Regal Robot New York studios with hand-painted attention to detail, this replica captures the terrifying majesty of the iconic Star Wars creature.

In the Star Wars universe, Exogorths are massive silicon-based gastropods that dwell within asteroid hollows. They feed on mineral deposits and asteroid matter, more often than not, the occasional unlucky starship. This created a very intense scene from The Empire Strikes Back, and Regal Robot has beautifully recreated this limited-edition replica, which will be numbered and accompanied by its own metal plaque. Pre-orders are already live on Regal Robot for $699, with payment plans being offered. The Space Slug prop will only be up for pre-order until November 4, 2025, so reserve yours while you can! Punch it, Chewie!

Star Wars Space Slug Scaled Prop Replica – Numbered Edition

"Star Wars™ Archive Collection's newest edition is this incredible scaled Space Slug replica from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back™! Part of our work creating authentic recreations with impeccable lineage, these faithful replicas were developed with extensive hands-on access and a high resolution 3D laser scan of the original film-used artifact in the prop archives."

"Produced at 60% scale of the original prop, this diorama-style replica includes a dynamic pose to evoke the classic scene in the film. It comes with an asteroid-themed base and even a (removable) miniature Millennium Falcon™. At about 15.5″ tall, when including the Falcon, this edition will include a numbered plaque. Each exogorth replica is hand painted in many layers including washes and spatter to match the style and colors of the original prop."

