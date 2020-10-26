The Mandalorian Gamorrean Fighter Statue Coming from Regal Robot

Regal Robot joins in on Mando Monday fun as they unveil their newest statue. Based on the concept art released to hype the announcement of The Mandalorian Season 2, Regal Robot brings it to life. The Gamorrean fighter is ready to enter the ring and your collection with this collectible. He stands 12.5 inches tall and is very limited with only 250 pieces being made. The statue will be hand-painted and distressed to make each one unique piece for each collector. The Gamorrean is most common for their Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi's role as guards to Jabba's Palace. This concept is a great original piece for Star Wars collectors and he will be priced at $499 and can be found here. With its 250 run, the Gamorrean Fighter Concept Maquette Replica will not last long so make sure you get him while you can. The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres October 30, 2020, exclusively on Dinsey +.

"The third limited edition in our Maquette Collection, our new Gamorrean Fighter Concept Maquette Replica is the best you can get, combining lineage and authenticity. Months before the debut of season two of the hit Disney+ show, The Mandalorian, the show's creator posted an image of a gladiatorial style concept sculpture on social media. This was one of our first glimpses at the eagerly awaited new season and it immediately caught our eye! Our fully-painted maquette was developed with direct lineage to that very sculpt. Each 12.25″ tall (when on the display base) statue is cast in heavy polyurethane resin and limited to only 250 pieces. Made in the U.S.A., every replica in this edition is hand painted, making each a unique tribute to the artistry involved behind the scenes of our favorite films and shows!"

Each statue in this limited edition includes a hand-numbered metal plaque and is hand packed in a gloss black box with full color insert and COA.

Numbered, limited edition of 250 pieces.

1:1 to the original maquette and with direct lineage to that sculpture.

Hand painted and distressed, making each a unique work of art.

Includes a wood base as shown and elegant hand-numbered metal plaque

Made in the U.S.A.

Includes Regal Robot COA

To take advantage of the Payment Plan option, please click the "Order Today" button below.

Expected to begin shipping in February/March of 2021

Maquettes will be allocated based on the order checkout is completed.