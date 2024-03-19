Posted in: Collectibles, Replica, Statue | Tagged: regal robot, star wars

Regal Robots Debuts Exclusive Star Wars Concept Klaatu Replica Bust

Regal Robot is back with another Star Wars Concept Maquette Replica featuring another alien from the galaxy with Klaatu

Article Summary Regal Robot unveils Klaatu Concept Maquette Replica from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Two limited editions: 100-piece Signature and 83-piece Legacy with original Ken Ralston sketch.

Signature Edition priced at $399 and Legacy Sketch Edition at $699, sales start at 12 PM EST.

The collectibles honor Ken Ralston's work, with the Legacy Edition including a unique sketch.

Regal Robot is back with another impressive Concept Maquette Replica from the impressive world of Star Wars. Coming to life from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Klaatu has arrived with a bust created from the film's original sculpt. This alien is a male Kadas'sa'Nikto gambler who can be seen on Jabba the Hutt's Sail Barge in the film. Two versions of this gorgeous sculpt are on the way, with a Signature Edition and a Legacy Edition. Both versions feature the remarkable craftsmanship of legendary ILM visual effects supervisor Ken Ralston, who helped with the actual concept piece on the Star Wars set.

Standing at 7" tall, the Signature Version of Klaatu will be limited to only 100 pieces and comes with a metal plaque featuring a signature from Ken Ralston. However, the Legacy Edition is a little more special as it comes in at 83 pieces and will include a custom one-of-a-kind and original Klaatu sketch that has been hand-drawn by Ken Ralston himself. These hand-painted Star Wars Concept Maquette Replica are priced at $399 for the Signature Edition and $699 for the Legacy Sketch Edition and will arrive today at 12 PM EST on Regal Robot.

Star Wars Klaatu Concept Maquette Replicas Arrive

"This very special Klaatu™ Concept Maquette Replica – Ken Ralston Legacy Edition goes beyond a signature edition to provide each owner with a truly unique work-of-art. Limited to just 83 pieces, each hand-painted maquette in this special Legacy Edition will include a premium expanded plaque including a full-color, one-of-a-kind sketch, each one dreamed-up and hand-drawn by legendary ILM visual effects supervisor, Ken Ralston."

"The included 3 5/8" wide sketch comes beautifully matted within an 5"x7" frame that also houses a hand-numbered metal nameplate, hand-signed by Raslston. That frame can either stand on a table top or hang on a wall. Ralston was part of the team that did concept work for the ILM creature shop on Star Wars: Return of the Jedi™. As part of that work, he sculpted the maquette for the Klaatu alien character. This maquette was the first step in designing the "Klatooinian" creatures that would show up in the palace, sail barge and skiffs of Jabba the Hutt™."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!