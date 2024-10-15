Posted in: Collectibles, Replica | Tagged: regal robot, star wars

Regal Robots Unveils New Star Wars Gamorrean Guard Axe Prop Replica

Return to Jabba’s Palace as Regal Robot is back with another impressive Star Wars collectible with the Gamorrean Guard Axe Prop Replica

Regal Robot is back with a new addition to its growing and remarkable Star Wars Archive Collection. A new 1:1 replica has been crafted for a new Signature Edition release as the Gamorrean Guards' signature weapons come to life. The Gamorrean Guards are brutish, pig-like warriors that have been seen serving as security enforcers in the Star Wars Universe. They are also mainly employed by crime lords, with their most notable appearance being in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi as guards for Jabba the Hutt for his palace on Tatooine. These brutes are armed with axes and now Regal Robot is bringing that axe to life with their latest replica prop.

This 1:1 replica measures 31" long and was faithfully recreated from a 3D scan of the original prop with the blade and handle being hand-painted. Limited to just 100 pieces, this Signature Edition will also get a hand-numbered metal plaque with the autograph of Stephen Costantino, one of the Star Wars actors who played the Gammorean Guard in Return of the Jedi. This limited Star Wars collectible is no cheap venture either, as it is priced at $1,599, with payment plans being offered and goes live today (10/15) at 12 PM EST right on Regal Robot.

Star Wars Gamorrean Guard Axe Prop Replica – Signature Edition

"Bring home the archive with our 1:1 prop replica of the Gamorrean Guard™ Axe as seen in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi™. While it may not look very big in the giant hands of the Gamorrean creature suits, this massive axe prop measures over 31" long! This new signature edition is part of our Star Wars™ Archive Collection, a continuation and expansion of our work creating authentic replicas with impeccable lineage."

"With hands-on access to the original film prop artifact and high resolution 3D scanning, our team crafted a faithful recreation of the original prop from the film, capturing the unique asymmetry, hand-carved look and intentionally crude welding. This entire replica is solid cast in heavy polyurethane resin. The blade is hand-painted with the same faux-metal techniques used on the original prop, with layers of aging, "rust" and distressing."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!