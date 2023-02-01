Remy Serves Beast Kingdom with New Disney's Ratatouille Statue Head to the kitchen and cook up some greatness as Beast Kingdom debut their newest D-Stage statue from the animated film Ratatouille

It is time to cook up a delicious masterpiece as Beast Kingdom has revealed a brand new Disney statue. Releasing as part of their D-Stage Staging Your Dreams line, Remy is back from the hit Pixar film Ratatouille. Standing roughly 5.9" tall, Remy is continuing his dream job as a top chef with this delightfully tasty statue. Beast Kingdom takes Ratatouille fans back to the kitchen as they bring Remy's first creation to life as he whips up a delicious soup. The ingredients come to life with cheese, onions, tomatoes, and more, leaping off the pan with Remy right on top. Tons of detail and color were packed into this piece, making it a tasty collectible for any Pixar to Ratatouille fan. From our rodent friend to the exploding food, this is one D-Stage statue that will pop, and it is set for an August 2023 release. Pre-orders are live just right here for $33.99 and be sure to check out all of the other 1000 Years of Wonder Disney collectibles also dropping from the Beast Kingdom.

Cook Your Heart Out with Beast Kingdom D-Stage

"Anyone can cook." Who said mice can't be great chefs! Remy, an adorable rat who loves to cook, meets Linguini a human who helps a five restaurant by doing odd-jobs, whilst longing to be a professional chef. Together they embark on an adventure of a lifetime cooking and ultimately taking charge of the most prestigious restaurant in Paris!"

"D-Stage, 'Staging Your Dreams' line of three dimensional figurines is bringing to life the famous Remy from the animated classic in all his glory! Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' brings to life the scene where Remy first creates his delicious soup made of cheese, onions and more. Our furry and fun hero is seen in the middle of an excited cooking session, jumping for joy! Creating a splash of colour with the delicious ingredients, the base of the figure is presented uniquely as the stove itself."