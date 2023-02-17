Resident Evil: Vendetta Comes to Kotobukiya with Leon S. Kennedy Kotobukiya is bringing the heroes of horror to life as they bring the upcoming film Resident Evil: Vendetta to life with ARTFX

It looks like a new Resident Evil film is on the way with another addition to the CG animated series: Resident Evil: Vendetta. While these stories can seem to blend together, this film has been long awaited due to the meeting of two legendary heroes. Leon S. Kennedy and Chris Redfield are together and taking on a new zombie threat. Leon has been a Resident Evil fan-favorite since the 2nd video game and even gained more popularity with the infamous Resident Evil 4. Kotobukiya is bringing the Vendetta version of Leon to life with their ARTFX statue series. Coming in at 1/6 scale, our hero is faithfully created in his signature pistol pose with great attention to detail. A bullet casing and a mag are displayed at his feet as he prepares for the next wave of the undead. Resent Evil: Vendetta Leon is priced at $159.99, set of a September 2023 release, and can be found right here for pre-order.

Leon S. Kennedy Reporting for Duty with Kotobukiya

"Synonymous with the survival horror genre, the Resident Evil series has shipped over 131 million units worldwide. Now, Leon S. Kennedy, the main character of the CG animated film Resident Evil: Vendetta, rejoins the Kotobukiya lineup as a PVC statue. Featuring much talked about tag-team fights with Leon and Chris, another popular character in the series, this film sees the characters face off against Glenn Arias, an internationally wanted criminal who uses mercenaries and Bio Organic Weapons (B.O.W.) for a secret plot. Chris Redfield, Leon S. Kennedy, and Rebecca Chambers link up to solve the case."

"The base is reminiscent of the intense battle with a horde of zombies inside a building in the latter half of the film. To recreate this iconic scene, the diorama base is packed with details such as an empty magazine and scattered shell casings. Don't miss this figure of Leon S. Kennedy, one of the most beloved agents who is rarely brought to life."