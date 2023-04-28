Return to Dead Space with Good Smile Company's Latest Pop Up Statue Coming to life from the recent remake of the hit video game Dead Space, Issac Clark is back with a new statue from Good Smile Company

The new Dead Space remake has already arrived, and it was a blast replaying this iconic horror game. The game follows the story of Engineer Issac Clark, who finds himself on a mission to repair damage on the USG Ishimura. However, the distress call seems to go unanswered, and when the team boards the vessel to fix it, that is when true horror arrives. Good Smile Company is giving gamers an incredible statue as part of their Pop Up Parade line. Coming in at roughly 5.9" tall, Issac Clark comes to life and is featured in his updated outfit, as seen in Dead Space (2023).

Tons of detail was poured into this Dead Space Issac Clarke Pop Up Parade statue, from weathering to the shine of the armor and even the health bar glow. The updated armor is a nice touch, and the equipped plasma pistol in his hand is perfect, making this statue will look amazing in any gaming collection. Hopefully, Good Smile Company can bring to life some of the Necromorphs to the Pop Up Parade line. Pairing Issac up with one of those monstrosities would make for an excellent display, and there are plenty of variations to choose from. Dead Space fans can pre-order Issac right now here for $34.99, and he is set for a Q4 2023 release.

In Dead Space, No One Can Hear You Scream

"POP UP PARADE Isaac Clarke – A New Addition to the POP UP PARADE! POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon!"