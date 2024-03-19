Posted in: Collectibles, Prime 1 Studio | Tagged: harry potter, Prime 1 Studio

Return to Hogwarts with Prime 1 Studio's New Harry Potter 1:6 Statues

Hogwarts awaits as Prime 1 Studio steps into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with some new and affordable statues

Article Summary Prime 1 Studio launches new Harry Potter 1:6 statues, featuring first-year Harry.

Collectible statues priced at $199 for Harry with wand and $229 with Hedwig.

Realistic details include Gryffindor robes and scarf, capturing Harry's early charm.

Statues available for pre-order, with a wider range of Wizarding World figures to come.

In his first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Harry Potter embarks on a magical journey filled with wonder, friendship, and adventure. Prime 1 Studio is capturing some of the journey with some brand new, highly detailed, and inexpensive. Fans are returning to the first year with not one but two statues featuring The Boy Who Lived with his wand and with Hedwig. Standing at 11" tall, Mr. Potter is faithfully captured right off the silver screen and is featured in his Gryffindor robes with a matching scarf. The first statue showcases Harry with his wand from Ollivander's with a remarkable likeness to the actor. The second version that Prime 1 Studio is releasing features Harry with his faithful owl companion, Hedwig. Both statues are crafted to perfection and bring him to life right from his first year of magical classes. Pre-orders for these Wizarding World pieces are already live with Sideshow Collectible at $199 with the wand and $229 for Hedwig. Fans can add The Boy Who Lived to their magical collection in January 2025 and be on the lookout for more Wizard World statues like the Quidditch Editon Harry.

The Boy Who Lives Returns to Prime 1 Studio

"You're a wizard, Harry!" Hagrid. Prime 1 Studio is proud to present the next entry in our Prime Collectible Figures: the PCFHP-02 1:6 Scale Harry Potter in his first-year uniform! Embark on a journey into the realm of Harry Potter, featuring the Boy Who Lived, dressed in his iconic first-year uniform, as presented in the first movie of J.K. Rowling's magical universe, where broomsticks soar and spells come to life!"

"Our artists have crafted this beautiful 11-inch Harry Potter collectible statue, perfectly portraying Harry Potter with all the charm and innocence of his early years, his Gryffindor scarf, cozily wrapped around his neck as he prepares to embark on his magical education at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Every intricate detail, from the Gryffindor crest on his robe to the twinkle in his eye, captures the essence of Harry's spirit of adventure."

