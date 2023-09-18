Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: addams family, hot toys, netflix, wednesday

Return to Nevermore Academy with Hot Toys New Wednesday Cosbaby

Bring home Wednesday as Hot Toys is back with a new Cosbaby figure bringing the hit Netflix series to life in Cosbaby form

The Spooky Seasons are here, and that means some delightful and haunting new collectibles are on the way. One of which is the arrival of Wednesday Addams, the iconic character from the Addams Family from her hit Netflix series from Tim Burton Wednesday. She will be receiving her very own Cosbaby figure from Hot Toys that fans will surely not want to miss. This collectible figure captures Wednesday's dark and enigmatic charm in a cute and stylized form and even comes with Thing! From her signature deadpan expression and signature braids to her distinctive black attire and a backdrop of Nevermore Academy, this Cosbaby figure is a delightful addition to any fans growing Addams Family collection. Fans will be able to pre-order her right here from Sideshow Collectibles for $27 with a January 2024 release.

Wednesday Comes to Hot Toys Cosbaby Series

"Forget everything you thought you knew about Gothic girls! Wednesday is more than just a girl with smoky eyes makeup. The TV series Wednesday was a great hit last year when it was dropped on Netflix! In order to embrace the spirit of Halloween this year and celebrate the great success of this show, Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce a new member, Wednesday, to our Cosbaby (S) lineup!"

"Staring at you with her smoky eyes, this Cosbaby (S) crosses her arm in a black and white dress. Pattern of little white flowers on the dress dominates the dress, adding a touch of teenage aesthetic to her dark image. Besides the classic B&W mix and match, two long braids hang down on both sides of Wednesday's face as part of her signature look. When you think of Wednesday, you should also think of the Thing. The Cosbaby (S) measures 11 cm in height, comes with this Thing who has given Wednesday a hand at Nevermore Academy. A specially designed plastic insert backdrop card is also included for you to create the best display setting for this one-of-a-kind student from Nevermore Academy. Showcase your love for Wednesday this Halloween."

