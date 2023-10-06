Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Return to the 80s with Mattel's New MOTU Filmation Teela Figure

Get ready to ready to the incredible and wonderful world of Eternia as Mattel debuts new Masters of the Universe figures

Get ready to journey back to the iconic animated world of Eternia as Mattel announces Masters of the Universe Origins Filmation Edition! That is right; worlds collide as the hit toy line that kicked off a movement is getting some updated classic designs based on the beloved 80s cartoon. he-Man has kicked off the line (found here), but now Teela, the warrior goddess and captain of the Royal Guard, is here to save Eternia once again. She was an important hero in the Masters of the Universe series, as she was a close friend of Prince Adam and was one of the few people who actually knew his secret identity. Teela will come with feature some newly updated articulation, an animated deco, as well as a sword and shield. He will come in retro packaging and will be priced at $19.99 with a November 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here. Be on the lookout for more Masters of the Universe Filmation figures on the way with Skeletor, Beast Man, Man-At-Arms, and more!

Masters of the Universe: Origins Teela (Filmation)

This MOTU Origins Teela figure is inspired by the original cartoons from the '80s at 5.5-inch scale but with the modern posability provided by 16 articulated joints.

This Masters of the Universe toy of the heroic guardian of Castle Grayskull can match poses from the 1980s content or make all new action moves.

She has straighter legs and an overall more realistic build than her cartoon design. Teela comes in her classic battle uniform with metallic accents and is armed with a metallic sword, a shield, a "training robot" and a mini comic.

Each figure comes with a battle accessory and a mini comic book from a series that explores new story lines and introduces heroes, villains and allies in the timeless battle between good and evil!

Aficionados will love the classically stylized retro-packaging. Keep an eye out for new characters to come, and curate a collection to play with and trade."

