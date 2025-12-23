Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: mafex, Marvel Comics, venom

Return to the Arcade with New MAFEX Marvel Comics Venom Figure

Expand your collection with some brand new MAFEX figures from Medicom including the arrival of a new version of Venom

Medicom is stepping into the new popularity of the Marvel GamerVerse craze by debuting a brand new MAFEX figure. Return to the era of the hit arcade games like Marvel vs. Capcom with the arrival of Venom in his iconic '90s blue design. This is a unique take on one of the most iconic antiheroes in the Marvel vs. Capcom universe, which stands out in contrast to his traditional black appearance in Marvel Comics. It appears that this updated Venom figure is a repaint of the Marvel MAFEX No. 088 Venom (Comic Ver.), featuring new shading and the removal of the unmaksed Eddie Brock head.

Other accessories will consist of two heads with open and closed mouths, swappable hands, and webbing effects. If you're a fan of that iconic era of Marvel Comics arcade machines, then this figure is for you, and that shaded blue design will surely stand out against other symbiotes or Spider-Man himself. There have been numerous GamerVerse designs arriving lately from S.H.Figuarts, Marvel Legends, and now MAFEX, so expect more to come down the pipeline in the future. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but he is set to arrive soon on import sites like Big Bad Toy Store for around $100 with a 2026 release date.

About MAFEX:

MAFEX is a popular action figure line made by the Japanese company Medicom Toy. These figures are renowned for their ease of posing, while still maintaining a high level of accuracy in their portrayal of characters from movies, comics, and TV shows. MAFEX figures typically come with multiple faces, hands, and accessories, allowing collectors to recreate famous scenes or action poses. The line features characters from Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and anime, making it appealing to a diverse range of fans. While they are primarily designed for adult collectors, MAFEX figures are loved because they strike a balance between fresh looks and flexibility that few other figure lines can match.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!