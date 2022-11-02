Return to the Dune Sea with New Star Wars TVC Figures from Hasbro

Hasbro is getting ready to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. New The collectibles have been slowly revealed for next year's big event, including new The Black Series and The Vintage Collection figures. Of course, we are getting new 6" card backed figures, but it also appears iconic aliens are making a return in 3.75" format. Whether you have one of Hasbro's Jabba's Sail Barge or just love the Dune Sea, then these new figures are for you. Two new Skiff Guards have arrived with Kithaba and Nikto. Fans are also one of Jabba the Hutt's pilots, Wooof, in The Vintage Collection, which is a fun addition. All three are packed with articulation, detail, accessories, and the perfect figure to celebrate Return of the Jedi. Pre-orders are live right here for $16.99 each with a June 2023 release. Now, if we can only get a re-release of Jabba's Barge to go with them….

New Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Figures Have Arrived

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION WOOOF – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Spring 2023). This Wooof action figure is inspired by the character in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. One of Jabba the Hutt's most adept pilots, Wooof was a smuggler on Tatooine. Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION NIKTO (SKIFF GUARD) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Summer 2023). This Nikto action figure is inspired by the character in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The red Nikto were a humanoid alien species hailing from the planet Kintan. While they were found from world to world, several were in the employ of Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION KITHABA (SKIFF GUARD) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Summer 2023). This Kithaba action figure is inspired by the character in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Kithaba, a Klatoonian servant of Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine, escorted the Rebels to meet their fate at the Great Pit of Carkoon. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories."