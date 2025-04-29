Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: RSVLTS, stranger things

Return to the Upside Down with RSVLTS New Stranger Things Collection

The Upside Down awaits as RSVLTS is back with a new button-down collection that brings Stranger Things to your wardrobe

Article Summary RSVLTS launches a new Stranger Things collection inspired by the show's most iconic moments and characters.

Standout Mind Flayer Mayhem Reversible Bomber Jacket brings the Upside Down to your wardrobe in two bold looks.

Button-downs feature retro vibes, Hellfire Club, Surfer Boy Pizza, and intense artwork from the latest season.

Classic and women’s sizing from XS to 5X, plus a Hellfire Club dad hat, now available on RSVLTS.com.

When you thought things were safe on the surface, RSVLTS cracks open a portal to Hawkins, Indiana, unleashing their newest Stranger Things collection. Get ready for some new button-downs, a devilish hat, and a new Bomber Jacket, as they flip fashion right into the Upside Down. With a supernatural blend of retro style, fan-favorite moments, and mind-melting design, this new lineup will thrill fans faster than a Demogorgon at a high school dance.

Leading the charge is the show-stopping Mind Flayer Mayhem Reversible Bomber Jacket, a two-in-one masterpiece that lets you flip from Hawkins-casual to full monster-fueled mayhem in seconds. Make contact with the Upside Down on one side, while the other one shows the horror of the Mind Flayer! The fun does not stop there, each with Welcome to Hellfire, which brings the dice-rolling chaos of the Hellfire Club to life. Surfer Boy Pizza and Battle of Starcourt capture some fun and colorful retro designs that will have you returning to the 80s in no time.

The Art of Four button-down features some intense artwork from the last season of Stranger Things, from Eddie Munson shredding to the rise of Vecna. If that was not enough, Friends Don't Lie reminds you that true friendship and Demogorgons are forever eternal. RSVLTS even tops it all off with a new Hellfire Club dad hat, which is ideal for keeping cool this summer or under psychic pressure. Whether you're escaping Demobats, rewatching the show for the fifth time, or preparing for the final season of Stranger Things, this collection is for you. Button-downs will be offered in both classic (unisex) and women's styles, from sizes XS to 5X. The Upside Down awaits right now on RSVLTS.com.

