Reverse Flash Hunts for The Flash with New XM Studios Statue

The Flash better watch out as Reverse Flash is not far behind as XM Studios reveals their newest DC Comics statue. Coming in at 13" tall, this villain is getting his own statue that is relaxing alongside XM Studios The Flash statue. This limited edition statue will be hand-painted and features Eobard Thawne running with the Lighting Rod. The DC Comics villain is loaded with incredible detail from muscle tones, high-end color, and a design that leaps straight out of the comics. From the added red lighting to the bright colors and intense sculpt, XM Studios put a lot of detail into this statue. The DC Premium Collectibles Reverse Flash 1/6 Scale Limited Edition Statue is priced at $669.99. Set to release in Q4 2022, pre-orders are live and located here, and be sure to check out the 1/6 scale The Flash companion piece to show the two in action.

"XM Studios is excited to present the next DC Comics Premium Collectibles statue, Reverse-Flash! Each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the famous XM quality finish, and comes in a bold, dynamic, and story-laden style. Granted with powers and abilities similar to that of the Flash, the Reverse-Flash is unwavering in his determination to oppose and destroy all that's important to the Flash. His ability to travel through time allows him to attack the Flash at almost any point throughout history. However, he is unable to ever kill the Flash – for the Reverse-Flash would not exist if he killed his own inspiration. Instead, he does everything in his power to torment and torture the hero, an ominous visitor from a future the Flash never could've envisioned."

"In a display of playful aggression and pure unhinged speed, the setting for this statue sees the Reverse Flash with a sadistic smile on his face as he chases down the scarlet speedster, shoulders hunched forward and muscles rippling through his suit like a predator running after its prey, holding on to his murderous blade the Reverse Flash Lightning Rod. Collectors who have bought this statue together with the Flash (sold separately) will have the option to display it either as a standalone piece or as part of a pair to recreate the scene above as intended."

13.39 inches (34cm)

1/6 Scale

Made of polystone

Limited edition

Highly detailed

Hand-painted