Power Rangers Lost Galaxy Green Ranger Save the Day with Hasbro

Many collectibles come across our desks, and some things just fall through the cracks. The Power Rangers Lightning Collection is one of those lines that were popular, but Hasbro really has no idea to handle it. Every reveals usually just consists of another Mighty Morphin Power Rangers figure, whether it is metallic, cel-shaded, translucent or whatever repaint. The Power Rangers legacy is way past just Mighty Morphin, and I would love to see more focus on some of the other teams. We have not even received any Power Rangers Ninja Storm figures, and that is just evil. However, we do get an occasion new release like the new Lost Galaxy Green Ranger, giving us our third Lost Galaxy release. I love Lost Galaxy, and I'm glad to see Damon finally heading our way. This figure goes with a nice set of accessories, too, with two versions of the Quasar Saber, Green Transdagger, weapon effect, swappable hands, and unmasked head sculpt. Pre-orders are already live for the Lost Galaxy Green Ranger for $24.99 right here with a March 2023 release.

"This 6-inch Lightning Collection Lost Galaxy Green Ranger figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads to display the Ranger with or without his helmet, Quasar Saber (2 versions), Green Transdagger, blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display. Go Go Power Rangers!"

"IT'S MORPHIN TIME! From Dino Fury back to the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Power Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating ranger teams from Mighty Morphin to the Dino Fury. Imagine all the action of Power Rangers with toys from Hasbro! (Power Rangers toys each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: figure, 4 accessories, alternate head, and 2 extra hands

6-INCH SCALE COLLECTIBLE LOST GALAXY GREEN RANGER ACTION FIGURE: This Lightning Collection action figure has premium painted details and design inspired by the classic Lost Galaxy season

INCLUDES CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: The Lost Galaxy Green Ranger toy includes multiple character-inspired accessories, and swappable heads, one of the Ranger in his helmet and one without

INSPIRED BY THE SERIES POWER RANGERS LOST GALAXY: A top notch mechanic with a playful side, Damon took his position as the Green Ranger very seriously, and was an asset to the team