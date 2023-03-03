Revisit The Batman with Sideshow Collectibles Newest DC Statue The Batman is back and is ready to take to the streets with his new batcycle as Sideshow Collectibles debuts their latest Premium statue

The Streets of Gotham are awaiting Sideshow Collectibles as they debut their latest DC Comics collectible. Coming right out of the new film The Batman, the Dark Knight is back and sitting upon his new Batcycle. The statue comes in at 22" wide, and 19" tall and showcases Robert Pattinson right from the screen. Sideshow put a lot of detail into this beauty with a thoroughly sculpted batsuit capturing his Year Two appearance from gear to a poseable fabric cape. The Batbike, on the other hand, has LED functionality and is just packed with high-end detail, bringing it right off the screens from The Batman. Caped Crusader fans will be able to pre-order this impressive piece right here for $995 with a February 2024 release.

Protect the Street with Sideshow Collectibles New Batman Statue

"Two years of nights have turned me into a nocturnal animal." Sideshow presents The Batman Premium Format™ Figure, a striking DC Comics collectible bringing both hope and vengeance to your display. The Batman Premium Format Figure measures 19" tall and 22" wide as Batman, balanced with one foot on the rain-soaked black pavement, dismounts a sleek motorcycle which features functioning head and tail lights.

Based on designs from The Batman, this fully realized black Batcycle stands steady and sturdy on two massive wheels beneath Batman. The hero's mouth is set in its signature scowl, while his coiled body braces for the oncoming storm — whether it be a brutal battle or an emotional farewell. Inspired by Robert Pattinson's portrayal of the Dark Knight in The Batman (2022) directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman Premium Format Figure was created utilizing extensive reference material from Warner Bros. and thus evokes all of the drama and intrigue present throughout the film.

From Batman's cowl to his utility belt and boots, the fully sculpted, film-accurate Batsuit depicts the character's commitment to fighting crime in Gotham City in meticulous, realistic detail. This comprehensive mixed media collectible also includes a tailored, wired fabric cape, allowing you to recreate the dynamic movement of an intense motorcycle chase scene. Fans of The Batman won't want to miss their chance to make this ultimate tribute a centerpiece in their DC Comics collection.