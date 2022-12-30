Rip and Roar with the New Chainsaw Man Statue from Prime 1 Studio

The new hit anime series Chainsaw Man has been truly incredible, and I just need more. The latest episode (12) just dropped, and it was filled with action, hilarious moments, and plenty of blood. As popularity rises for the anime, more and more collectibles are starting to arrive, and Prime 1 Studio is back with a new DX Bonus Version of their Chainsaw Man and Denji statue. Standing 22.4" tall, Denji conquers some devils as he stands on a stack of their bodies with this impressive and bloody statue. The statue features two Denji heads, two Chainsaw heads, and plenty of swappable hands to customize your statue's design. The Chainsaw Man heads are even LED powered, and a Bonus Part is included with a Pochita statue on his own pedestal. The Chainsaw Man/Denji statue from Prime 1 Studio DX Bonus Version is priced at $1,399. Pre-orders are already live right here, and this bloody piece is set to release in June 2024.

The Bloody Chaos of Chainsaw Man Comes to Prime 1 Studio

"If there are devils I could be friends with, then yeah, I do…cuz I don't have any friends. Prime 1 Studio is excited and proud to present a fan-favorite character in the Ultimate Premium Masterline Series: the 1:4 Scale UPMCSM-01DXS: DENJI DELUXE BONUS VERSION from CHAINSAW MAN! Ready to shred at a bloody 22.4 inches tall, Denji explodes atop a pile of devil corpses in this mind-blowing statue! Denji was just a normal human…until…with one foot in the grave, he makes a pact with his beloved devil, Pochita, to become the chainsaw-equipped devil hunter: Chainsaw Man!"

"This incredible Deluxe Bonus Version comes with a virtual litany of mind-blowing accessories: four (4) swappable Denji heads (two (2) human heads with different expressions, and two (2) LED-Powered Hybrid form Chainsaw Man heads with different expressions), two (2) swappable right arms, and three (3) swappable left arms! Your mind is going to split in half, trying to decide how to display this crazy statue!"

Specifications:

Explosive and Bloody Chainsaw Man-themed base

LED Illumination Eyes (Hybrid form Heads)

Four (4) Swappable Heads

Two (2) Swappable Right Arms

Three (3) Swappable Left Arms

One (1) Pochita on its own Pedestal [BONUS PART]