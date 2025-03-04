Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: mattel, Street sharks

Rip Up the Streets with Mondo's New Street Sharks Ripster Vinyl Figure

The Street Sharks are back and are ready to save the day once more as Mondo debuts their new mighty Ripster Soft Vinyl Figure

Ripster stands 10” tall, features movable arms, a bitten Parking Meter, and Concrete Shark Fin.

Designed by renowned artists, this Mondo figure includes swappable portraits and jawsome accessories.

Pre-order Ripster on March 4, 2025, at NOON CT from MondoShop.com and rip up the streets with style.

Street Sharks was a popular 1994 animated series that introduced a unique twist on mutant superheroes. This story involved transforming four teenage brothers into humanoid sharks after being exposed to a gene-altering experiment. These brothers now take on Dr. Paradigm and his twisted experiments as they are unleashed on Fisson City. Ripster is the leader of the group and is the oldest of the brothers, and he transforms into a powerful, great white shark hybrid. The show highly capitalized on the popularity that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles created by delivering over-the-top action, fun catchphrases, and, of course, a very extreme '90s aesthetics.

As the years went on, the Street Sharks developed their own cult following, and they rose once again with some new figures from Mondo. New Soft Vinyl Street Sharks figures are here, and Ripster is ready to take a bite of a crime with this release. Standing 10" tall, Ripster is loaded with some jawsome details and accessories like a bitten Parking Meter, Concrete Shark Fin, and a secondary face plate. These figures will not be articulated, but Ripster will have arms that can move. These beefy sharks are set to arrive today on MondoShop.com at 1 PM EST for $150 with a December 2025 release.

Mondo Debuts New Street Sharks Ripester Vinyl Figure

"Rip up the streets with our first-ever STREET SHARKS collectible! The buffest, toughest Great White in Fission City, the massive Ripster Soft Vinyl Figure is a one-fish feeding frenzy that snacks on steel when it's crunch time. The leader of the Street Sharks comes complete with swappable portraits and jawsome accessories guaranteed to bash up your shelf. This mega-mouthed shark attack brought to you by James Groman (Concept Design), Brandon Gash (Sculpt), Mark Bristow (Paint), Jordan Christianson (Packaging Design), Aaron Conley (Packaging Art) and LordBobasaurus (Photography)."

Available to pre-order Tuesday, March 4 at NOON CT … only at MondoShop.com.

Ripster Soft Vinyl Figure includes:

Ripster Figure

Alternate Neutral Portrait

Parking Meter

Concrete Shark Fin

