Robin from Batman Forever Saves the Day with McFarlane Toys

Step into the cinematic DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as the legendary film Batman Forever is getting its own wave of figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases a detailed Robin figure from Batman Forever.

Chris O'Donnell's iconic portrayal inspires the new collectible.

The figure comes with swappable hands and a fabric cape.

Collect all figures to build the exclusive Nightmare Bat.

Joining Batman in the new wave of McFarlane Toys figures is Robin, who has been brought to life from Batman Forever. This figure captures the youthful energy and heroism of Chris O'Donnell's portrayal of The Boy Wonder from the 90s. Robin's costume, a vibrant mix of red, green, and yellow, is meticulously detailed, showcasing the modernized yet classic design from the film, and features a fabric cape. The figure includes minimal accessories, with just some swappable hands, but it is the detail on this release that will surely stand out in any Batman collection. McFarlane has also featured a Build-A-Figure element to this Batman Forever wave, with the Nightmare Bat coming to life when all four figures are united. Every Caped Crusader needs a Robin and this one brings the cinematic legacy of Robin to life right off the screen. Collectors can find pre-orders for Robin are always up online for $24.99 with a July 2024 release and Batman, Riddler, and Two Face also being showcased in the set.

Robin, The Boy Wonder Comes to McFarlane Toys

"BATMAN faces off against two foes: the schizophrenic, horribly-scarred former District Attorney HARVEY DENT, aka TWO-FACE, and THE RIDDLER, a disgruntled ex-WAYNE ENTERPRISES inventor seeking revenge against his former employer by unleashing his brain-sucking weapon on GOTHAM CITY'S residents. As the CAPED CRUSADER also deals with tortured memories of his parents' murder, he has a new romance with psychologist CHASE MERIDIAN."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the theatrical blockbuster BATMAN FOREVER.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of the Batman Forever Build-a line will assemble the NIGHTMARE BAT.

Accessories include 4 extra hands and display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

