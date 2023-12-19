Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys, the new adventures of batman

Robin from The New Adventures of Batman Gets New McFarlane Figure

Step into the world of The New Adventures of Batman as McFarlane Toys unveils their latest DC Retro Collection with brand new figures

The New Adventures of Batman was a hit animated television series that premiered back in 1977. It was produced by Filmation, known for its work with Masters of the Universe, and was released as part of the Saturday morning cartoon lineup. The series featured the iconic DC Comics characters Batman and Robin in a new set of adventures, with 1966 characters returning to voice them, like Adam West as Batman and Burt Ward as Robin. McFarlane Toys is now giving some new love to this classic cartoon with a new set of DC Retro figures. The Boy Wonder is back and ready for some new adventures with his slick new figure that features his signature suit with a fabric cape. Robin will come with a Bat-Radio and a baratang to help him with his patrol through Gotham City. McFarlane Toys DC Retro line features retro packaging and is priced at $17.99 each with a February 2024 release. Pre-orders for The New Adventures of Batman Robin figure are already live, with more on the way!

The New Adventures of Batman DC Retro Robin

"Acrobat Dick Grayson was the youngest member of his parents' death-defying circus act. But after their cold-blooded murder, Dick vowed revenge. Seeing a genuine piece of himself in the boy, Batman took him in, and gave him a better outlet for his anger. Becoming Batman's protege, Robin is an expert fighter and astounding acrobat, with the toughest example in the world to live up to. But the Boy Wonder's true strength may lie in not being Batman, and providing a beacon of hope and family throughout the Dark Knight's grim crusade."

Incredibly detailed 6" scale retro style figure based on the THE NEW ADVENTURES OF BATMAN.

Designed with articulation with up to 12 moving parts for retro play.

Accessories include Bat-radio and Batarang.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS THE NEW ADVENTURES OF BATMAN figures.

