Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Robin Gets Jokerized with New DC Comics McFarlane Toys Gold Label

Dick Grayson is the latest Robin to get Jokerized as McFarlane Toys debuts their new and exclusive Gold Label DC Comics figure

Article Summary McFarlane Toys debuts a Jokerized Dick Grayson Robin Gold Label figure, exclusive for DC Comics collectors.

The design draws inspiration from Dark Nights: Metal, featuring Robin as one of The Batman Who Laughs’ twisted Crows.

The 7-inch figure includes playing cards, extra hands, a batarang, display base, and exclusive packaging.

Priced at $26.99, this evil Robin variant is now available for purchase on the McFarlane Toys Store.

The Crows are twisted, nightmarish versions of Robin, serving as the loyal, feral sidekicks of The Batman Who Laughs, a dark, multiversal version of Batman infected by Joker toxin. These Crows first appear in Dark Nights: Metal (2017), created by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo. Each Crow was once a boy who was typically a version of Damian Wayne, or some version of Robin, who was captured and corrupted by The Batman Who Laughs to become mindless, snarling creatures.

These crows are deadly, and one has broken free with McFarlane Toys' newest Jokerized Gold Label DC Comics figure. Dick Grayson has been influenced by the Joker with this new release that gets a Joker-modified box, collector card, figure, and assortment of playing cards. These figures are not new but are perfect for DC Comics fans who love the twisted mind of the Joker. This wicked version of Dick Grayson's Robin is ready for some evil deeds and is priced at $26.99, and is already up for purchase via McFarlane Toys Store.

Dick Grayson Robin (DC Comics) Jokerized Gold Label

"Acrobat Dick Grayson was the youngest member of his parents' death-defying circus act. But after their cold-blooded murder, Dick vowed revenge. Seeing a genuine piece of himself in the boy, Batman· took him in-and gave him a better outlet for his anger. Becoming Batman's protege, Robin is an expert fighter and astounding acrobat-with the toughest example in the world to live up to. But the Boy Wonder's true strength may lie in not being Batman-and providing a beacon of hope and family throughout the Dark Knight's grim crusade."

ROBIN is featured in jokerized deco, in an exclusive designer box

Accessories include 4 playing cards, 6 extra hands, batarang and figure display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front and certificate of authenticity on the back and art card display stand.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!