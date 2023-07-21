Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hasbro, Robosen, transformers

Robosen Unveils Transformers Grimlock Auto-Converting Robot

Robosen is back with a new Transformers robot as Grimlock gets the new Auto-Converting Robot Flagship Collector's Edition

Robosen Robotics has outdone themselves as they have announced their latest Transformers Auto-Converting robot. Optimus Prime and Bumblebee are getting some company as Grimlock has arrived. That is right; the legendary Dinobot is coming to life like never before with this impressive figure. Grimlock will feature a whopping 150+ voice lines from Transformers that have been exclusively recorded by the original voice actor. He will have 42 voice commands, covert on command, and will change the hierarchy of your growing Transformers collection. Grimlock is not cheap though, and marks the most expansion Robosen release with a $1,499 price tag. Dinobot fans can expect to get Grimlock in hand in Q4 2024, and pre-orders are live right here. Check out our up-close look at Grimlock transforming by the on-ground collectibro, Bleeding Cool reporter, and Transformers fan Jeremy Konrad.

The King of the Dinobots Comes to Life with Robosen Robotics

"Grimlock has built-in 150+ original Generation 1 Transformers audio lines, recorded exclusively for Robosen by Gregg Berger, original voice of G1 Grimlock. These iconic soundy bytes are paired with robotic actions, providing an immersive entertainment experience. It can recognize 42 voice commands, allowing a hands-free interaction with the robot for conversion, walking, and other various stunning stunts."

"Control Grimlock in both dino mode and robot mode simply from the app. Enjoy quick responses with Bluetooth BLE 5.0 as you remote control the robot's auto-conversion, movements, and impressive actions from any mobile device. With the app's "MiniTheater" feature, enjoy captivating solo performances in SoloPlay mode and thrilling coordinated displays in MultiPlay mode. Join forces with Optimus Prime and defeat the Decepticons in epic battle reenactments. Stay tuned for more immersive adventures with other Robosen Transformers robots. We offer four programming modes, making it easy to program new actions for Grimlock. We also provide cloud sharing functionality, allowing Robosen users from around the world to freely create, share, and download other custom actions, enabling Grimlock to do so much more!"

