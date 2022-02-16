Robot Reaper Downloads Death with Super7's Newest The Worst Reveal

It is time to evolve or die, and Super7 has just the thing for collectors as they contour to expand their original ULTIMATES The Worst line. Their own unique line-up of baddies continues with Wave 2, which introduces us to one of the coolest figures I have seen with the Robot Reaper. The Robotic Harbinger of Death is programmed to be your newest and greatest figure for your collection with an impressive original design and some deadly accessories. Robot Reaper will come with three different head sculpts a reaper robe, scythe, 3 pairs of hands, and some neat accessories like an hourglass, floppy disk, and a GameBoy. This figure will stand out in any setting he is in, and it is such a unique figure that I want in my hands right now! You can not escape the Robot Reaper, so your mind as well give in, and pre-orders are live here for $55 with a Winter 2022 release.

"System Warning – Robot Reaper, the Robotic Harbinger of Death, has been detected! This eerie electronic emissary of eternal extermination is hardwired for horror and programmed for pain! A cold, calculating computer with a corrupted file, it cuts and pastes from the living column to the dead, mercy does not compute! Each victim faces a binary decision, and Robot Reaper always chooses zero, for delete! Escape is impossible, everyone will be powered down, reboot is not an option. Press any key to continue…"

"Robot Reaper joins the ULTIMATES! World with this made-to-order 7" scale fully articulated ULTIMATES! Figure. The Worst is Super7's own gang of the most villainous vile vermin, and Robot Reaper is one of… The Worst! He is here to delete all those whose time has come with multiple interchangeable heads & hands and a variety of accessories."

3x interchangeable heads Past CPU (v1.0) Present CPU (v2.0) Future CPU (v3.0)

9x interchangeable hands 2x Open hands 2x Gripping hands 2x Fist hands 2x Pointing hands 1x Hand Scythe

1x Robe (Soft goods)

1x Long Scythe

1x Digital hourglass

1x Floppy disk

1x Portable game system