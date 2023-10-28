Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, rogue one, star wars

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Cassian Andor TVC Figure Coming Soon

It is time to return to a galaxy far, far away as Hasbro has unveiled a few new Star Wars collectibles like Cassian Andor

Cassian Andor was introduced to Star Wars fans in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. He is a Rebel Intelligence officer who has been involved in the Rebel Alliance's efforts for years. Before meeting Jyn Enso, Cassian walked a morally gray path to achieving the Rebellion's goals for a brighter future. Star Wars fans even got his prequel story in the Disney+ series Andor and now Hasbro is bringing him back with a new The Vintage Collection release. Andor come equipped with a pistol and a blaster rifle, to help him stop Empire scum. Pre-orders for this new Captain Cassian Andor figure from Rogue One are already live and located right here for $16.99 with a May 2024 release.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Captain Cassian Andor

"Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Inspired by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, this 3.75-inch-scale Captain Cassian Andor figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Look for more Star Wars collectibles for adults to build a galaxy on your shelf!"

Includes: Figure and accessory.

KENNER-INSPIRED PACKAGING: Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and updated package design, as well as a VC number for collectability

FEARLESS LEADER: Captain Cassian Andor commands respect from his Rebel troops with his ability to keep a cool head under fire and complete his missions with minimal resources

