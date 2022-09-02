RSVLTS Debuts Delicious New and Exclusive Button-Downs for D23

Move over San Diego Comic Con there is a bigger convention in town as D23 2022 kicks off next week. This event will be filled with glorious new announcements and reveals for Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel. You never know what we will see next weekend, but there is one thing we do know, and that is RSVLTS is back with some new and delicious convention-exclusive D23 button-downs! Just like SDCC, one new shirt will be released each day of the event and will be only found on-site at the RSVLTS booth, which will be located in the Main Hall (Booth #2370). The company is serving up some delicious new designs this time with three new food & beverage-inspired shirts for Star Wars, Marvel, and Disney. The menu will consist of:

Friday 9/9 Exclusive: Marvel – Deadpool – "Maximum Chimi"

The Merc with a Mouth is back, and he is bringing his favorite dish to D23 this year with a spread of pure joy. RSVLTS hopes you are hungry as Chimichangas are on the menu tonight with this exclusive button-down. Deadpool's callsign is detailed in a tangy sauce that will make you stand out in any saucy situation.

Saturday 9/10 Exclusive: Disney – Alice in Wonderland – "Trippy Tea"

Not only are church bells ringing, but D23 is in session, and it is time for a lovely tea party. Your wardrobe is about to get a trippy upgrade with this delightful Alice in Wonderland button-down. It is time to go down the rabbit hole with this design as Alice, the Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit, and more are all together again with a design that will definitely make you go mad.

Sunday 9/11 Exclusive: Star Wars – The Mandalorian – "Grogu-Sized Snacks"

RSVLTS final D23 Exclusive tee takes you to a galaxy far, far away once again with The Mandalorian. We end our meal with some slimy yet satisfying frogs, and it looks like Grogu is getting a big helping. Not only will Grogu be your companion while wearing this button-down, but the teal colors will make you hot on any bounty hunter's list. Eat Up!

D23 takes place on September 9th, 10th, and 11th, and it is located at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. Once again, they will be located in the Main Hall at Booth #2370, and this is the only way you can taste these exclusive RSVLTS button-downs. All three designs will be available at the booth for $70 in both Unisex and Women's Styles in a variety of sizes while supplies last. Convention-exclusive collectibles have always been a thing, but exclusive convention-only shirt designs like this are pretty awesome, and I love it! If you can not attend the event, there are plenty of other impressive Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney shirts on their site here. Stay tuned for more upcoming reveals in the coming months, as you never know what spooky reveals might debut this fall.