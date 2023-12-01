Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: capcom, RSVLTS, street fighter

RSVLTS Dishes Out a Knock Out with New Street Fighter Collection

Return to the fight with RSVLTS as they are back with their latest button-up collection as the hit fight game Street Fighter makes a return

Take to the street and dish out some pain with RSVLTS, as they are kicking off the holiday season with a brand new collection. The hit Capcom lightning game, Street Fighter, is coming to your wardrobe with an impressive three-shirt button-down collection. Up first is Frequent Fighter Miles, which captures some iconic postcards of hit levels from the hit game. Up next is some video game concept art with RSVLTS World Warriors button-down that features Chun-Li, Ryu, Balrog, and much more. Last but not least, the Win Some, Lose Some shirt will take any gamer's style to new levels, capturing an iconic character select screen. All of your favorite fighters are in one place with this delicious collection that will be offered in XS to 4XL sizes. Each of these shirts will have RSVLTS signature Kunuflex material, which will never shrink or fade while being stretchy and comfortable. These designs are surely a knockout, and Street Fighter fans can buy this Holiday Collection right now. Check out all three designs below, featuring descriptions and pictures right from RSVLTS. Hadouken!

Choose Your Fighter with RSVLTS New Street Fighter Collection

Win Some, Lose Some

"Ken, Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, M. Bison, Zangief and the whole Street Fighter II crew are ready for action, including some easter egg characters from deep within the video game franchise catalog. So no need to select your favorite fighter, because you get them all and more across this soft and stretchy KUNUFLEX™ button down shirt."

World Warriors

"The Street Fighter II crew is ready for action across this soft and stretchy KUNUFLEX™ button down shirt that showcases video game character concept art, as well as a subtle background pattern that will whisk you right back to the arcades where it all began."

Frequent Fighter Miles

"Head back to the base, the castle, the temple, the hall and more, as you'll find various Street Fighter II host character locations and unique catchphrases across this soft and stretchy KUNUFLEX™ button down, inspired by travel poster style artwork"

