Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: Marvel Comics, RSVLTS, spider-man, wolverine

RSVLTS Gets Festive with New Heroic Marvel Comics Winter Collection

Get your heroics on this winter as RSVLTS is already getting ready for the holidays with an impressive set of Marvel Comics apparel

Article Summary RSVLTS unveils new Marvel Comics winter collection with hats and button-downs.

Seven heroic hat designs feature Wolverine, Spider-Man, Loki, and more.

Exclusive Marvel-themed winter button-downs perfect for festive occasions.

Available now in XS-4XL, made with comfy, stretchy Kunuflex material are are up for purchase now.

Prepare to elevate your winter wardrobe to new superhero levels as RSVLTS has just announced its latest Marvel Comics collection! It is time to Assemble the Avengers, summon the X-Men, and web-swing into action with this impressive assortment of goodies. This launch features 7 epic hats inspired by Wolverine, Spider-Man, Groot, Loki, and the mighty Infinity Gauntlet. On top of that, two new winter-themed button-downs are on the with Spider-Man and the Avengers getting festive. Everything kicks off with the RSVLTS new Marvel Comics hat collection, which starts off with the mutant known as Wolverine! Two new Uncanny hats are here, with everyone's favorite clawed superhero with Weapon X and Berserker Rage.

Things then travel space and time as RSVLTS returns Marvel fans to The Nexus Event with Alligator Loki! The Infinity Gauntlet also returned with a gorgeous purple hat that features some love of the Infinity Stone throughout. Of course, the fun continues with Rocket and Groot as they are ready for a new comic adventure with this neon cap that will be a must for any Guardians of the Galaxy fan. Last but not least, Spider-man is shining on in with two new hats that capture the wallcrawlers red and blue costume as well as a very iconic meme. These new hats from RSVLTS are legendary, and they feature designs under the brim as well as are offered in both Regal and Sloped Crown styles.

Don't count your cookies just yet, as RSVLTS has also debuted two new Marvel Comics button-downs. The Avengers are ready for the winter festivities with the Heroic Holiday button-down and plenty of holiday Marvel fun, like ornaments, gingerbread, and hot cocoa. Swinging on in next is the Spider-Man is Coming To Town button-down that takes our favorite wallcrawler through a holiday patrol. Both of these beauties will highlight a holiday party or just add some fun festive heroic to your winter ensemble. Both of these are in unisex styles, with Holiday Heroics getting a short and long-sleeve release. Spider-Man will get a short-sleeved only launch, but anyone with radioactive blood will be just fine in those cooler temperatures.

Everything kicks off today (Thursday 11/9) right now on RSVLTS.com as well as the RSVLTS App. Sizes will be offered from XS-4XL and will be featured in their unique Kunuflex material. This material never shrinks, never fades, is soft, stretchy, and remarkably comfy. Be sure to snag up your Marvel Comics winter fun today before they vanish, and be sure to check out all of the other shirts in the RSVLTS Marvel line here. Be sure to also snag up a Gift Card today, right here, to give a unique gift for your loved one this holiday season. Excelsior!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!