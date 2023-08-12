Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: godzilla, RSVLTS

RSVLTS Unleashes the King of the Monsters with New Godzilla Collection

Unleash the King of the Monsters with RSVLTS as they have unveiled a new button-down collection featuring Godzilla

The battle for Earth rages on as the King of the Monsters has arrived with a brand new button-down collection from RSVLTS. Godzilla is defending the planet once again as this Kaiju Icon returns with some sweet monstrous mashups. From tributes to the comics, the classic era of the King, and so much more, RSVLTS has captured it all. Kaiju Chaos has all of your favorite kaiju heroes and villains battling in one place, while Monsters Unleashed takes the battle to the sea. Silver Screen Scorcher and King of the Monsters pay tribute to the classic 50s version of Godzilla, from burning posters to colossal punk styles.

RSVLTS final Godzilla button-down "From the Depths" brings some legendary IDW comic art to life, releasing this King right into your wardrobe. Each shirt in this set features RSVLTS signature KUNUFLEX material that is comfortable, never shrinks or fades, and is stretchy. These Godzilla shirts are priced at $70; sizes will range from XS to 4XL, ad they can be purchased right now here or on their app. Check out the entire collection below, featuring descriptions and images right from RSVLTS. Be sure to check out some of the other releases, like the new Disney 100 set, and stay tuned for more collections heading our way soon.

Kaiju Chaos

"They're massive. They're deadly. They're kinda cute. This playful take on some classic big screen pandemonium features a cartoon collage of your favorite kaiju, aliens, and robots from the Godzilla franchise doing what they love most, wreaking havoc, as a bunch of military party poopers try futilely to stifle their joy. You do you, giant destructive creatures. You do you."

"Monsters Unleashed

"You're out for a leisure ride on your sailboat just off the coast. Sipping some beers. Shooting the breeze. Kaiju approaching from the starboard side. Birds flying overhea- wait, KAIJU APPROACHING FROM THE STARBOARD SIDE???!!! The wind in your sail is about to pick up big time on this monster filled KUNUFLEX™ featuring Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, and your favorite mutant crustacean, Ebirah."

"From the Depths

"Well there's something you don't want to see during your SCUBA lesson. This epic KUNUFLEX™ button down features the iconic cover art from Godzilla (IDW comic) #2. With the legendary King of the Monsters ominously emerging from the shadows of the ocean floor, this shirt is one terrifying deep dive into kaiju lure."

Silver Screen Scorcher

"Don't you just hate it when you're in the theater enjoying a movie and the main character torches the screen with his heat ray? Actually, that sounds pretty sweet… as long as you're not in the front row. This smokin' hot KUNUFLEX™ button down contains a collage of Showa era Godzilla movie posters featuring the biggest film star on the planet. Literally."

King of the Monsters

"Wouldn't a single shirt that encapsulates the entire Showa era of Godzilla be extremely chaotic? You bet your tail it would! This punk rock-style mashup of all things old school features everything from The King of the Monsters to his adversaries to catchphrases to artwork and more. There's even a tale of the ridiculously long tape. Run, don't walk, toward this monster mayhem."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!