RSVLTS Welcomes You to the Swamp with First-Ever Shrek Collection

Get ready to relax in the swamp with RSVLTS as they announce their first ever collection of apparel from the hit animated film, Shrek

Get ready to embark on a wacky fairytale adventure with RSVLTS as they proudly present their first-ever collection inspired by the one and only Dreamworks animated film Shrek! It is time to bring the swamp's magic to your wardrobe with an ogre-the-top and oh-so stylish lineup. From button-downs to crewneck shirts and a themed dad hat, they have indeed served up something for every Shrek enthusiast or swamp buff out there. This collection takes fans from the swamps to the Kingdom of Far Far Away with some style that will include:

Tale as Old as Slime

RSVLTS kicks off their first-ever Shrek collection with a Tale as Old as Slime button-down. Classic medieval art is featured all over this shirt, featuring knights, dragons, princesses, ogres, and so much more. The magic of the Far Far Away has never looked so good, and now you can too with this brand new heroic release.

Duloc and Roll

It is time to celebrate a happily ever after ending with the wedding of the scenery with Shrek and Fiona. The party has just begun with this delightfully button-down with all your favorite characters: Donkey, Pinocchio, the Three Blind Mice, the Gingerbread Man, and much more. This shirt will surely make you a Believer.

Short Lord

Get ready to rule the kingdom with the Short Lord shirt that is dedicated to the one and only Lord Farquad. Capture the power of this tiny villain with a hilarious button-down that is packed with fun moments from the film. Bow before your King.

Happily Ogre After

Capture the magic Dreamworks brought to the screen with the RSVLTS Happily Ogre After button-down. This Kunuflex is packed with scenes from the film from the opening outhouse sequence, dragon love, Lord Farquad, and so much more. You will definitely be an All-Star while wearing this button-down.

Ogre Fight

Bring some pain to your wardrobe with the RSVLTS Ogre Fight Shrek button-down that is subtle, slick, and quite eye-catching. This black and green Kunuflex design brings the gang together and lets Shrek loose on some angry knights. The power of the Swamp is with you for this release.

This is an ogre-filled collection that RSVLTS did not hold back on, and of course, RSVLTS has more than button-downs dropping. Two crewneck shirts are coming, with one allowing fans to relive 2000s designs and Shrek's wanted poster coming to shirt and dad hat form. The whole Shrek collection will be available in classic (unisex) and women's styles/sizes from XS to 4XL. Fans can get their swamp on right now on RSVLTS.com and on their app. All of these will make any ogre fans live the dream, and there is no doubt that waffles will be waiting for you in the morning.

