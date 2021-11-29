Santa (Artist Proof) Hits Fresh Monkey Fiction's Holiday Collection

Fresh Monkey Fiction continues to add to their Christmas-themed Naughty or Nice 1:12 scale figure collection. The collection consists of multiple versions of Santa, Elves, and Nutcrackers that are loaded with detail and accessories. We have already covered the first set of Santa Claus figures (here), and it looks like a new Artist Proof Santa is on the way. Add some flair to your very own Artist Proof Saint Nick that will also come with a stocking and present. Just like the rest of Fresh Monkey Fiction's Naughty or Nice Collection, this figure needs to hit 500 backers to get it fully funded.

We did not cover it last time, but Fresh Monkey Fiction also has Elves and Nutcracker figures that can also be backed. Standing 4" tall, these little guys will spice up your holidays with three Elves and 4 Nutcrackers coming our way. This will include Freddy, Betty, and Spike Elves and all come with presents, candy canes, and swappable heads for each. As for Nutcrackers, there will be the Classic, Evil, Robot, and Zombie versions coming, all with swappable drummer arms and a sword. Each Santa Claus figure from Fresh Monkey Fiction will feature window boxed packaging with the Elves and Nutcracker coming in special carded clamshells. Prices do vary for all of these Naughty or Nice Collection figures and they can be pre-orders right here with a Winter 2022 release and you can find more on the campaign here.

"It's such a special time of year. We're busy getting ready to spread joy around the world this season, but we need your help to bring these Christmas themed action figures to life during this special 6 week event. In order to create this new line of figures we will need to collect a minimum amount of pre-orders during the event window so we can start working on creating this amazing line of action figures."

"Get your pre-orders in as soon as possible* as we'll be updating the MOQ count below every 48 hrs to reflect the current counts. Once the counter reaches its minimum goal of 500 pcs, the figure will be unlocked and can move into production If we don't reach the minimum goal during the event window your order will be canceled and the figures will not move into the production at this time. If we are successful, we hope to unlock the ability to add more figures to your Naughty or Nice Collection before the end of the Event!"