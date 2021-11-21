Santa Arrives For Fresh Monkey Fiction's Naughty or Nice Collection

Fresh Monkey Fiction is not slowing down with its crowdfunding figure campaign as the Naughty, or Nice Collection arrives. This line features special Christmas themed 6-inch scale action figures that are loaded with detail, accessories, and three different factions offered. Naughty or Nice Collection consists of three different lines of the figure with Elves, Nutcrackers, and of course, Santa Claus. Sant is the bread and butter of this campaign, with multiple versions being offered to start with everyone's favorite Classic Santa. We are also getting quite a bit of other versions of the jolly fellow with a Zombie, Robot, and even a Sgt. Santa is packed with detail and unique holiday accessories that collectors will appreciate.

The fun does not end there as there will also be two versions of Krampus also coming to the Naughty or Nice campaign. All of these Fresh Monkey Fiction figures are exclusive through Big Bad Toy Store and will only be shipped out if fully backed. It takes 500 pre-orders to unlock one figure, and so far, every figure has been unlocked with Sgt. Santa, and both Krampus not far away. Each Naughty or Nice Collection Santa comes in at $36.99, with the deluxe Krampus coming in at $49.99. They will not be released by the holiday of 2021, but collectors can pre-order them right here with a holiday 2022 release date.

"Fresh Monkey Fiction in collaboration with Arlen Pelletier and BigBadToyStore proudly present THE NAUGHTY OR NICE COLLECTION. A line of Christmas themed 1:12th (6-inch) scale action figures. The Naughty or Nice Collection includes multiple versions of Santa Claus including: Classic Santa, Zombie Santa, Robot Santa and Sgt. Santa as well as a variety of unique Elves and Nutcrackers to complete your collection."

"Each figure has been designed and sculpted by toy industry veteran Arlen Pelletier (Hasbro Marvel Legends, Star Wars & Mezco 5 Points, MDS, One:12) with the attention to detail and playable articulation fans expect and deserve. The Naughty or Nice Collection is exclusively offered through our retail partner BigBadToyStore as a Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ) Pre-Order item, which means we'll need to reach a minimum amount of pre-orders during the event to move these figures into production. If we meet our MOQ pre-orders during the event, we'll unlock the ability to add even more Christmas themed stretch goal surprises to you collection."