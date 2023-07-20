Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, lego

Save Gotham with LEGO's New DC Comics Batman Construction Figure

Gotham is in trouble and LEGO is here to save the day once again with the help of the Caped Crusader, The Dark Knight: The Batman

Ever since The Flash arrived in theaters, Batman has been back in the spotlight, and not just any version. Batman 1989 was a legendary film that captivated DC Comics fans for years to come, and it was surprising to see him return. Since then, we have seen plenty of new collectibles featuring the Caped Crusader, and now LEGO is back with another. A new construction figure set is on the way that brings Batman to life at 10.5" tall. He will feature articulated joints, will come in at 275 pieces, and a fabric cape to bring on hours of fun. Batman is priced at $32.99, is set for an August 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

The Hero of Gotham Comes to LEGO with New Set

"Put the future of GOTHAM CITY™ into the hands of your young crimefighter with the LEGO® DC Batman™ Construction Figure (76259). Standing over 10.5 in. (26 cm) tall, this fully jointed, authentically detailed Batman toy will encourage kids aged 8+ to discover their inner superhero. The figure captures the style and strength of Batman as depicted in the 1989 Batman movie. With movable shoulder, arm, hip and leg joints, this versatile action toy is enjoyable to build, play with and put on display."

Batman™ action figure – Put Super Hero action into kids' hands with the LEGO® DC Batman Construction Figure (76259). Fully jointed for imaginative action and adventure

Iconic Super Hero – The 275-piece figure features movable shoulder, arm, hip and leg joints and includes the character's distinctive textile cape

Position and pose – The multi-jointed figure easily adjusts, allowing kids to recreate favorite movie scenes and play out endless imaginative stories of their own

Gift for kids – Give this hands-on play figure to a young Super Hero aged 8 and up as a birthday, holiday or just-because gift

Portable play – Standing over 10.5 in. (26 cm) tall, this versatile figure lets kids take their adventures with them wherever they go

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!