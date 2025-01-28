Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: disney, lego, Lili and Stitch

Say Aloha to LEGO's New Disney Lilo and Stitch Beach House Set

Get ready for an intergalactic adventure on the beaches of Hawaii with LEGO as they unveil the Lilo and Stitch set with a Beach House

Article Summary LEGO unveils its first-ever Lilo and Stitch Beach House set with 834 pieces for endless Hawaiian fun.

Features include Lilo’s doll Scrump, a record player, surfboards, and Stitch's spaceship.

Includes minifigures: Lilo, Stitch, Nani, David, and Cobra Bubbles, capturing movie magic.

Release in March 2025; priced at $89.99, perfect for Disney fans craving a unique build.

Experiment 626 is back and in a pretty incredible way, as LEGO has unveiled their first-ever set for Disney's Lilo and Stitch! Say aloha to the Lilo and Stitch Beach House set that comes in at 834 pieces and stands 7" tall, 13" wide, and 5.5" deep. This 2-level beach house captures all the Hawaiian adventure one needs with tons of Easter eggs from the Disney film. Inside the house, fans will find Lilo's doll, Scrump, along with a record player, a pickle jar, Lilo's drawings, surfboards, and more. LEGO included five minifigures as well, with Lilo, Stitch, Nani, David, and Cobra Bubbles; sadly, Pleakley and Jumba are not featured here. The set will also feature a brick-built spaceship for Stitch, along with buildable trees and flowers to keep that Hawaii vibe alive. This is a truly fun and unquiet set that Disney fans will surely want to bring him when it arrives in March 2025. Pre-orders are not live, but the LEGO Disney Lilo and Stitch Beach House set is priced at $89.99.

LEGO Disney – Lilo and Stitch Beach House

"Amazing adventures await fans and kids aged 9 plus in this Lilo and Stitch Beach House (43268) LEGO® ǀ Disney building kit playset. Featuring a 2-level beach house model, this cool Disney buildable toy has lots of movie details and Easter eggs, including 2 surfboards, Lilo's doll Scrump, a record player, pickle jar, a brick-built spaceship, plus 5 LEGO ǀ Disney character minifigures – David, Lilo, Mr. Bubbles, Nani and Stitch – for endless fun play."

"This Disney building kit for girls and boys will be the buildable fantasy set everyone talks about, offering older kids a more complex build that also inspires pretend play. It works with other LEGO ǀ Disney building sets (sold separately) and is ideal for gift-giving."

