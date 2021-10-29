Scarlet Witch Breaks Reality with New WandaVision Iron Studios Statue

The mysteries of WandaVision are over as the series showcases Wanda's roles of grief after the loss of Vision. The series did leave us with a couple more questions, but all will be revealed as the MCU moves forward. One of the biggest parts of WandaVision was the full reveal of who Scarlet Witch is as well as her brand new costume. Iron Studios has just revealed a brand new Legacy Replica Scarlet Witch statue measured at a whopping 26" tall. Unleashing the full power of her Chaos Magic, Scarlet Witch is an unstoppable force, and Iron Studios captures all of her beauty during her acceptance of who and what she is. This statue is highly detailed, with incredible detail on her costume as the pixilated magic as a backdrop is a very nice touch. The WandaVision Scarlet Witch 1:4 Scale Legacy Replica statue from Iron Studios is priced at $1,025 and set to release between Oct – December 2022. Pre-orders are already live which they are located here, and be on the lookout for the upcoming 1:4 Vision statue.

"Above the floor of her house that was created involuntarily with the powers of manipulation of reality through her Chaos Magic, the beautiful and powerful red-black figure floats with a red energy field of her psionic powers, flowing in her rear and descending to the ground remodeling the scene, finally fulfilling the myth of the prophecy marked in the mystic book Darkhold. Thus Iron Studios presents its statue "Scarlet Witch – Wandavision – Legacy Replica 1:4", immortalizing the avenger at the time of her transformation into the Scarlet Witch, featured in the final episode of the series Wandavision on the Disney+ streaming channel."

"After Thanos's defeat and being overwhelmed by immense grief, Wanda moved to Westview City, where, unwittingly releasing her powers, she changed the reality and created her idyllic alternative paradise based on the sitcoms she loved so much from her childhood. She dominated the inhabitants, recreated Vision as her husband, produced twin sons, Tommy and Billy, and faced off against Agatha Harkness, a witch who sought to understand the nature of Maximoff's powers to take them."