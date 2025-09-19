Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Selina Kyle Arrives with McFarlane's New Batman Returns Catwoman

A Crisis of Infinite Earths is upon McFarlane Toys but that is not stopping them as new Batman Returns figures are on the way

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Catwoman figure inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns (1992).

Catwoman’s stitched black vinyl suit, whip, and taser are faithfully recreated for this deluxe action figure.

Figure features Ultra Articulation with 22 moving parts, perfect for detailed posing and display.

Pre-orders are live for $34.99, with a November 2025 release; Batman and Penguin figures are also teased.

Catwoman, also known as Selina Kyle, first appeared in Batman #1 (1940) and was created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger. Originally introduced as a jewel thief called "The Cat," she evolved into a complex antiheroine—sometimes a villain, sometimes an ally or love interest to Batman. She has had quite a few live-action appearances as well, including the most iconic being in Batman Returns (1992), as Michelle Pfeiffer delivered a now-iconic version of Catwoman. This Selina Kyle is a timid secretary pushed to the brink after being betrayed by her boss, Max Shreck.

Her rebirth as Catwoman is dramatic and surreal as she sews her own black vinyl catsuit, and she becomes a fierce yet vengeful figure to seek justice on her own terms. She is now joining the DC Multiverse as McFarlane Toys debuts their new wave of Batman Returns Theatrical Edition figures. Catwoman will feature an impressive stitched catsuit with her iconic whip, as well as a taser. Pre-orders for this Batman Returns Deluxe Theatrical Edition figure are already live and selling out fast for $34.99 with a November 2025 release date. Be on the lookout for McFarlane's other Batman Returns releases with Batman and The Penguin.

Catwoman (Batman Returns) Deluxe Theatrical Edition

"The sequel to "Batman" pits the caped crusader against his most fiendish opponents yet: the evil Penguin and the sinuous and mysterious Catwoman."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the iconic 1992 theatrical film BATMAN RETURNS.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include taser, bullwhip and a figure display base.

Included collectible art card with figure artwork on the front, and character biography on the back.

CATWOMAN is featured in Deluxe Theatrical Edition window box packaging with blue foil.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!