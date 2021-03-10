Friends and The Goonies Get Sweet With New Serendipity Ice Cream

Prepare your tastebuds as Serendipity is taking fans into the big and little screen with some new flavors. The ice cream company is back with some exciting news to share that brings two hit franchises to life and are sweeter than ever. Up first is the return to the Central Perk with the new Friends ice cream inspired by the 90's sitcom. Take a seat on your couch as you dive into some delicious Almond Fudge with chocolate almonds and fudge swirls. The fun does not stop there either as adventure calls with Serendipity and their new ice cream for The Goonies. The Goonies are everywhere lately with Funko, RSVLTS, and now Serendipity announces their Sloth and Chunk Rocky Rooooaad pint. This dynamic duo is back with chocolate marshmallow swirl ice cream that will have you looking for one-eyed willy's treasure too.

Whether you need a break from the collecting hunt or just want to sit back and relax, Serendipity has you covered. Fans and ice cream enthusiasts can also be on the lookout for two more flavors and series getting the sweet treatment. CaddyShack and A Christmas Story will be arriving on shelves later this year, adding some more iconic films fans can munch on. The Friends and The Goonies Serendipity Ice Creams Pints can be found in stores now at places like Wawa, Stop & Shop, and Hannaford's. They can be purchased online, getting it sent directly to you, which fans can do so here. Check out more info below as well as pictures of the upcoming pints.

"Today, super-premium ice cream brand Serendipity Brands announces its partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, culminating in the release of four new pints inspired by fan-favorite series and movies. The first to be released is the "Friends" pint, Central Perk Almond Fudge, which is available at selected stores and online now. Additional releases in the year include flavors inspired by "The Goonies," which is also available this month, "CaddyShack" and "A Christmas Story". "

"The "Friends" Central Perk Almond Fudge pint features decadent chocolate-covered almonds and fudge swirls to create a mouthwatering mocha almond fudge ice cream. Meanwhile, "The Goonies" Sloth and Chunk Rocky Rooooaad? pint includes chocolate marshmallow swirl ice cream with fudge-covered almonds. The two new pints join a decadent ice cream flavor lineup, including Serendipity's latest addition, courtesy of newly minted owner and investor Selena Gomez — Cookies & Cream Remix. Other classics include Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, Birthday Cake, Forbidden Broadway Sundae, Humble Pie, Strawberry Fields Sundae, and many more."