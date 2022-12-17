Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Wenwu Returns to Hot Toys

The Mandarin is back and ready to destroy anyone or anything in his path to save his wife. Hot Toys is back with another impressive Marvel Studios release as a new figure from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has arrived. Wenwu has returned, and this version features the powerful ruler in a suit from one of the flashback sequences in the film. This version of Wenwu will be a Hot Toys Exclusive and features an incredible head sculpt with an incredible likeness to the actor Tony Leung. The Mandarin will come with a nice tailor suit as well as the Ten Rings displayed on his arms, along with some swappable Ten Rings action effects. If you loved Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, then this is a figure for you. The power of Wenwu returns and is ready to take on your Marvel collection, and while pre-orders are not live, all things Hot Toys can be found here.

Hot Toys Showcases the Power of the Ten Rings

"Wenwu's wife was murdered by a rival criminal organization, who had grown emboldened by his pacifism. Enraged and more determined than ever to seek power, Wenwu trained his son Shang-Chi to be a master martial artist and assassin to avenge his wife's death. While Wenwu believes his path of destruction will lead to the completion of his family, his children grew fearful of him and abandoned him eventually. Based on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Hot Toys is presenting a new 1/6th scale collectible figure recreates Wenwu in suit from the flashback scenes. It's a Hot Toys exclusive figure available in selected markets."

"Masterfully crafted based on the appearance of actor Tony Leung as Wenwu in the movie, the figure features a newly painted head sculpt; beautifully tailored costume; a delicate treasure chest with ten rings, an additional set of rings, a pair of interchangeable forearms wielding the rings specially painted with luminous reflective effect, and a figure stand. Ruthless Wenwu is coming as figure to conquers your display!"