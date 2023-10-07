Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

She-Ra Has Returned to Mattel's MOTU: Origins with Another Reissue

Get ready to ready to the incredible and wonderful world of Eternia as Mattel debuts new Masters of the Universe figures

She-Ra: Princess of Power was a spin-off of the original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe cartoon. The Princess of Power had her premiere back in 1985, with a focus on including girls into the Masters of the Universe world. It followed the adventures of Princess Adora, who, like He-Man, could also transform with a power sword turning into She-Ra. She fought her own villains, taking on the forces of the Evil Horde and Hordak on the planet of Etheria. Her popularity has increased over the years, and Mattel even brought her to the Masters of the Universe: Origins line in 2022. The Princess of Power is back once again for another rerelease, giving fans yet another chance to add her to their collection. She comes with a sword, crown, shield, comb axe, and features some fabric elements. The Masters of the Universe: Origins She-Ra Reissue from Mattel arrives in January 2024. She is priced at $19.99, and pre-orders are already live right here.

Masters of the Universe: Origins She-Ra (Reissue)

This Masters of the Universe Origins 5.5-inch scale action figure of She-Ra will take fans on a nostalgic trip back to the 1980s with her vintage look, but her 16 articulated joints provide modern posability.

She-Ra protects the Whispering Woods and all Eternia from the attack of Hordak and the Evil Horde.

This figure comes with a regal detachable cape. Her crown turns upside down to become She-Ra's battle headgear A themed mini-comic provides story context.

Fans will want to collect all the Masters of the Universe Origins figures to form a great collection that evokes the childhood wonder of the 1980s. Each figure sold separately and subject to availability.

"Each figure comes with a battle accessory and a mini comic book from a series that explores new story lines and introduces heroes, villains and allies in the timeless battle between good and evil! Aficionados will love the classically stylized retro-packaging. Keep an eye out for new characters to come, and curate a collection to play with and trade."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!