Shift into Turbo with Threezero's Power Rangers Turbo Red Ranger

Get ready to Shift into Turbo as threezero unveils their latest collection of 1/6 scale Power Rangers figures with the Turbo era

A new era of Power Rangers has arrived at threezero as they step into the generation of Power Rangers Turbo. Two characters have taken up the title of Red Turbo Ranger in that time, one being the final time we see Tommy Oliver as a Red Ranger. He would go on to pass the mantle to T.J. Johnson, giving him the task of leading the Rangers and protecting Earth from the space pirate Divatox. This series arrived after the events of Power Rangers Zeo, which already has figures from threezero in a glorious 1/6 scale, and now it is time to shift into Turbo!

Coming in at 12.08" tall, the Red Turbo Ranger has arrived with 34 points of articulation with a faithfully crafted fabric suit. There are no human heads for these figures, so Power Rangers fans can think either Tommy or T.J. is behind the mask for a release like this, which is nice. As for accessories, threezero has included a variety of swappable hands, along with the Turbo Blade, Turbo Lightning Sword, and the Auto Blaster. The Power Rangers Turbo Red Ranger is priced at $109.99, he is set for a Q3 2025 release and pre-orders are already live.

Power Rangers Turbo FigZero 1/6 Red Turbo Power Ranger

"Shift into Turbo!" From the fifth season of the action-packed superhero TV series Power Rangers, threezero and Hasbro proudly present the FigZero Power Rangers Turbo collection. The FigZero 1/6 Red Turbo Power Ranger collectible figure stands at approximately 12.08 inches (~30.7cm) tall and features full articulation with approximately 34 points, allowing for various poses."

"Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Red Turbo Power Ranger outfit includes the Red Turbo Power Ranger Helmet, Red Turbo Power Ranger Suit, a pair of short arm sleeves, a belt with a holster, and boots. The combination of fabric and plastic parts ensures an authentic look and the high-precision sculpting brings the character to life! The Red Turbo Power Ranger contains his signature weapon, the Turbo Lightning Sword."

