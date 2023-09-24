Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Ahsoka, hasbro, star wars

Shin Hati Joins Hasbro's Star Wars: Ahsoka The Black Series Line

Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 has arrived and they have announced an impressive set of collectibles like some new Star Wars: Black Series figures

Shin Hati is a brand new character in the Star Wars universe and is the apprentice to Baylan Skull. This force-wielding mercenary wields an orange-red lightsaber and is actively on the mission to find and locate Grand Admiral Thrawn. This feisty apprentice has quite a lot of action in the Ahsoka series, and the adventures can continue with Hasbro's Star Wars: The Black Series. Shin is ready for her close-up with a brand new figure that features her appearance from the series with impressive detail. Her armored outfit is similar to The Clone Wars, and she will go perfect with the also revealed Baylan Skoll figure. Pre-orders for Star Wars: Ahsoka Shin Hati is already live right here for $24.99 with a February 2024 release.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SHIN HATI

"Imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with action figures from The Black Series! Star Wars The Black Series includes figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy. This collectible Black Series figure is detailed to look like the Shin Hati character from the Star Wars: Ahsoka live-action series on Disney+, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: Figure and accessory.

STAR WARS: AHSOKA: This Shin Hati action figure is inspired by the Star Wars: Ahsoka live-action series on Disney+ — a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Star Wars™ fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch action figure (15 cm), featuring premium deco, in their collections

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORY: This collectible Star Wars The Black Series action figure comes with one accessory

SHIN HATI: Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

A GALAXY OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Star Wars The Black Series figures to build a Star Wars galaxy (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!