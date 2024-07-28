Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: black panther, Diamond Select Toys, Marvel Studios

Shuri Takes Up the Mantle of Black Panther with New Gallery Diorama

Some brand new statues are on the way from Diamond Select Toys including Black Panther from the MCU film Wakanda Forever

Article Summary Shuri becomes the new Black Panther in the MCU film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Letitia Wright returns as Shuri, a genius character known for her technological innovations in Wakanda.

Diamond Select Toys unveils a new 10" Shuri Black Panther statue with sleek black, gold, and silver designs.

Pre-order the Shuri Black Panther Gallery Diorama for $59.99, set to release in Q1 2025.

There is a new Queen of Wakanda as Shuri steps into the mantle of the Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Played by Letitia Wright, Shuri first appeared in Marvel Studios' Black Panther alongside her brother T'Challa. She is quite a genius and makes some crazy technological innovations with the help of Wakanda, which makes her a fan-favorite character. Following the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, a new hero needed to keep his legacy as the Panther to life, and Shuri embraced that legacy. After the arrival of Namor, Shuri had to decide what kind of Panther she wanted to be, and now Diamond Select Toys is giving her a brand new Marvel Gallery statue.

Standing at 10" tall, this new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Shuri Deluxe Gallery Diorama brings the new hero to life. Shuri is depicted in her very own Panther outfit with unique patterns and sleek black, gold, and silver colors. Marvel fans have not seen this lady Panther on the screen since her debut, so it is nice to know there are new collectibles still coming out featuring this new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hopefully, she will make the Avengers cut in the next end worlding event, and in the meantime, collectors can pre-order this Wakanda Forever statue right now for $59.99 with a Q1 2025 release.

Marvel Studios Black Panther Wakanda Forever

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Wakanda Forever! T'Challa's sister Shuri takes up the mantle in this all-new Gallery Diorama based on the second Black Panther movie! Depicting the woman in her new Panther outfit, this 10-inch PVC statue features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Steve Kiwus!"

