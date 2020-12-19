Sideshow Collectibles Announces Two Upcoming Critical Role Statues

As the second campaign for Critical Role begins, Sideshow Collectibles announces that some characters from The Mighty Nein are getting their very own statues. With the overwhelming popularity of Critical Role, it is no surprise that these character designs are finally coming to life right before our eyes. We recently saw Funko releases their own, and now other companies are starting to build up the franchise that has swept many fans off of their feet. Starting things off first is the human monk known as Beauregard Lionett. Marsha Ray's character is "popping" into action with this beautifully sculpted statue with her pose in a nice dynamic attack position with her bow staff in hand. Sideshow seemingly has captured her grace and beauty perfectly in this design and will definitely please many Critical Role fans out there. Up next, we have the half-orc warlock/paladin Fjord, who is played by Travis Willingham' and is brought to life with this dynamic statue. With sword in hand, and his outfit faithfully recreated, Fjord fans will not want to miss out on this statue.

With the launch of the second campaign, the popularity of Critical Role will continue to grow. It is great to see some of these amazing character designs finally come to life right before our eyes with stellar detail and craftsmanship. We are not sure how tall the statues will be, or their prices as Sideshow Collectibles as showed revealed teaser images. We know that pre-orders will go live on January 14, 2021, and don't forget to check other upcoming Critical Role collectibles.

"Two members of the Mighty Nein will make their debut as statues, launching for pre-order through Sideshow on Thursday, January 14th, 2021. The Beau Statue is pop-popping onto the scene, celebrating the indomitable spirit of the Mighty Nein's energetic human Monk while the Fjord Statue captures the strength and stoicism of the half-orc Warlock channeling his patron's power. These three-dimensional representations of the beloved heroes are faithfully detailed with the characters' costumes and acquired treasures from throughout their Campaign 2 adventures. Stay tuned for even more product reveals coming soon as a part of Sideshow's new Critical Role line of collectibles."