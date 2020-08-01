Sideshow Collectibles Unveils Original Dragon Slayer Statue

Last year Sideshow Collectibles teased some new originals statues. During the Sideshow Con, we were greeted with actual up-close looks, and one of these beauties has gone up for pre-order. The Dragon Slayer: Warrior Forged in Flame is highly detailed and comes in at 18.75 inches tall. This original design shows off a badass female warrior after she has taken down a mighty beast. Wielding a stunning dragon armor, cape, and weapons, she is ready for more. Her bases are quite amazing as well will a dragon head underneath her with skin and bone textures. This is one statue that originality takes the cake, and this deadly Dragon Slayer will be a mighty piece for any collection.

Original collectibles are hard to come by, and this one is truly something special. This badass Dragon Slayer beauty will be a grand statue for any fans collectibles, whether you are a Sideshow collector, Dragon enthusiast, or Medieval fan. Dragon Slayer: Warrior Forged in Flame Statue from Sideshow Collectibles will be released between Nov 2021 – Jan 2022. The standard is priced at $485, and the Sideshow exclusive is $499 with pre-orders already live and locate here. Stay tuned for other Sideshow Collectibles original statue designs like the Sorceress and the Bounty Hunter.

"Everything I am, everything I do, is because of the dragons that plague this land." "Sideshow Collectibles presents the Dragon Slayer: Warrior Forged in Flame Statue, an original fantasy character who will become a living legend in your collection. The Dragon Slayer: Warrior Forged in Flame Statue measures 18.75" tall, standing atop the desiccated remains of a slain red dragon. Murky corruption drips from its skull, relinquishing its hold on the dreaded beast, which has been partially stripped of its scales and horns to reinforce the hero's incredible armor. Victorious this day, the Dragon Slayer surveys the battlefield in search of more fiends to subdue."

"The polyresin Dragon Slayer Statue is fully sculpted with intricate detail from head to toe, bringing fantastical action to every aspect of this original figure. In the fight against dragons, this warrior woman has armed herself with protective aspects harvested from her fallen foes- black and gold horn armor, scaled vestments, and a red dragonskin cape guard her from the flames and claws of these brutal beasts. Once in striking range, it is up to her serrated hunting knife and legendary greatsword, both freshly stained with dragon blood, to finish the deadly job. The Dragon Slayer's battle-hardened look is completed with fierce blonde braids and a stripe of smoky makeup across her eyes, her gaze stern as she faces down the most frightening creatures ever beheld by humanity."

"The Exclusive Edition of the Dragon Slayer: Warrior Forged in Flame Statue includes a swap-out helmeted portrait, as our hero dons the Dragonhorn Helm to protect herself even further against the onslaught of fire. Crafted from the same horns as her body armor, this exclusive display option gives the slayer an even more legendary look in your collection. Arm your collection for an epic battle and bring home the Dragon Slayer: Warrior Forged in Flame Statue from Sideshow Originals today."