Sideshow Collectibles Reveals $8,500 Life-Size C-3PO Star Wars Statue

Sideshow Collectibles want Star Wars fans to bring home their very own Protocol Droid as they debut a pricey collectibles. C-3PO is back and comes to life with a 1:1 scale replica that is loaded with incredible details. This life-size replica captures the droid right off the screen and puts it right into Star Wars fan's collections. Standing 6.2", C-3PO is packed with features like posable arms, adjustable head, removable restraining bots, and my personal favorite, button-activated voice tracks & light-up eyes. However, to get something this high quality you might need to rob a bank as C-3PO comes with a massive $8,500 price tag. Payment plans are offered but it is still roughly $1900 a month, so if you're a baller then this is the Star Wars collectible for you. The Life-Size C-3PO is set to release in Q4 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located right here.

"I am C-3PO, human-cyborg relations." Sideshow presents the C-3PO™ Life-Size Figure, a steadfast 1:1 scale figure joining your galaxy of Star Wars™ collectibles. Goodness gracious me! If your collection needs a protocol droid, look no further than the C-3PO Life-Size Figure. Captured in faithful, realistic detail, this collectible stands 6'2" tall and 28" wide, situated on a Millennium Falcon™ base with ship flooring and circuitry details. C-3PO's signature shining gold exterior is detailed with weathering, a silver right leg, and multicolored wiring in the abdomen."

"His arms are articulated at the shoulder joints and can be rotated to various degrees to change up his posture, from etiquette-ready to a startled pose. The magnetic restraining bolt can even be removed from his torso as an added detail. Fluent in over six million forms of communication, the C-3PO Life-Size Figure comes programmed with a randomized voice track feature. He can recite a number of iconic lines from throughout his adventures through the Skywalker™ saga using the included remote control."

"His eyes also include a light-up function that can be activated via a button on the back of his head. Bring some life to your droid companion with these interactive features, powered by the included external cord. Pair C-3PO with his constant companion the R2-D2™ Life-Size Figure by Sideshow, sold separately, to unite the most dynamic droid duo in the galaxy right in your own home. If we may suggest a new strategy — let the droid in! Assist the Rebellion and bring home the C-3PO Life-Size Figure for your Star Wars collection today."