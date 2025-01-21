Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Marvel Comics, sideshow, x-men

Sideshow Collectibles Unveils New Marvel X-Men Archangel Statue

Sideshow Collectibles is back with a new Premium Format Figure as they step into the world of Marvel Comics with Apocalypse’s Archangel

Article Summary Sideshow Collectibles reveals new Archangel Premium Format Figure, blending classic X-Men lore and stunning artistry.

Archangel stands 28.75" tall, featuring swappable heads and intricate details at a price tag of $850.

Originally Angel, he's a founding X-Men member transformed by Apocalypse into a villain in the 1980s.

Pre-orders open; this intricate statue releases in October 2025, a must-have for X-Men collectors.

Archangel, originally known as Angel, made his grand debut in X-Men #1 back in 1963 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. He was one of the founding members of the X-Men, Warren Worthington III, a wealthy playboy whose mutant ability gave him large feathered wings. He was initially a heroic and carefree member of the team; Warren's life took a dark turn in the 1980s during X-Factor, where he would become Archangel. In X-Factor #24 (1988), Apocalypse transforms Warren into one of his Four Horsemen, Death, giving him a new sinister look with razor-sharp metallic wings, blue skin, and a new evil attitude.

Sideshow is now unleashing this horsemen with a new Premium Format Figure that stands at 28.75" tall; this villain floats above a mountain of skulls. He will feature not one but three different swappable heads with a Warren head, a Death Mask, and a cowled head. Tons of detail was poured into this X-Men statue, and it is surely not as cheap as it gets at the $850 price tag. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles with an October 2025 release date.

Sideshow Presents Marvel Comics Archangel Premium Format Figure

"Savior, killer, harbinger of hope or destruction. The Archangel Premium Format figure measures 28.75" tall, 16.8" wide, and 13.37" deep as Warren Worthington III hovers above a pile of infernal skulls. With his razor-sharp metal wings folded around his body like armor, Apocalypse's lethal henchman surveys a battlefield rife with monsters and death. He is unstoppable as an instrument of evil — but his ascension came at the cost of his fall from grace."

"This fully sculpted X-Men collectible depicts Warren Worthington III after his transformation into the Eternal One's Horseman of Death. He wears his classic blue and magenta costume over blue skin, a drastic color change brought on by extensive genetic alterations. Stripped of his own wings, four sets of poisonous blades instead protrude from Archangel's back and shoulders as he flies above a base created from demonic bones."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!