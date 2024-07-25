Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: dc comics, harley quinn, joker, Sideshow Collectibles

Sideshow Debuts DC Comics Joker/Harley Quinn: Lawless Love Statue

Coming to life from the mythos of the DC Universe, Sideshow debuts a new Lawless Love Diorama featuring the Joker and Harley

Article Summary Sideshow debuts stunning Joker and Harley Quinn Lawless Love Diorama inspired by 1920s bank robbers.

Features 16.2" Joker in purple pinstripe suit and Harley in a flapper outfit, capturing the chaotic romance.

Includes swappable weapons like a Tommy gun, crowbar, revolver, and switchblade, all set in their hideout.

Priced at $720 with a July 2025 release, pre-orders and payment plans are already available online.

Sideshow Collectibles has unveiled a striking new DC Comics statue titled The Joker and Harley Quinn: Lawless Love. These deadly romantics have seemingly been reimagining, adding some dapper fashion to the iconic Batman villains put now as 1920s bank robbers. This highly detailed piece captures the infamous duo's chaotic charm and twisted romance in great detail. Standing 16.2" tall, the Joker is depicted in a vintage purple pinstripe suit with an orange vest, complete with a devilish grin and green hair. By his side, Harley Quinn radiates her rebellious and starstruck glamour in a flapper-inspired outfit featuring a red and black checked design with a mischievous grin that matches his.

Sideshow did include swappable weapons for these two, allowing DC Comics to switch between a Tommy gun, crowbar, revolver, or switchblade. These two are then placed in their hideout as they are surrounded by bags of stolen loot, capturing their love for each other and crime. The DC Comics Mythos – Joker and Harley Quinn Lawless Love Diorama is priced at $720 with a July 2025 release, and pre-orders as well as payment plans are already live.

Sideshow Debuts The Joker and Harley Quinn: Lawless Love Statue

"This swanky DC collectible reimagines Gotham City's clown prince and princess as 1930s bandits celebrating their latest score. Sideshow's Mythos collection captures the limitless, untold potential of fan-favorite characters across many multiverses. As a collection, Mythos adds unique artistic storytelling to the most popular fictional people and places, taking key themes and expanding them into anything our imagination can conceive of."

"WANTED: PUBLIC ENEMIES NUMBER ONE AND TWO! Decked out in black and red, the dangerous Dr. Harleen Quinzel is known to carry switchblades and melt into the arms of her sweetie whenever the mood strikes. Mad Jack's got green hair, a purple pinstriped suit, and a killer grin. These two gangsters were last seen togged to the bricks while robbing a local bank."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!