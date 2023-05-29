Sideshow Debuts New Clint Eastwood The Man with No Name Statue Sideshow Collectibles is back and continuing to celebrate the legacy of Clint Eastwood with their newest Premium Format Figure

Sideshow Collectibles is back with a brand new release for their Clint Eastwood Legacy Collection. We have seen that plenty of iconic roles from Mr. Eastwood's film career have beautifully come to life. This time we are returning to the Wild West with The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly once again. The Man with No Name is back, and this time as a Premium Format Figure coming in at a whopping 24" tall. The mysterious drifter is back with a screen-accurate design returns and is bringing the legendary Clint Eastwood character to life. This impressive Legacy Collection statue is no joke and will be the highlight to any fan of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly. The Man with No Name is priced at $635, is set for an April 2024 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly Arrive are Sideshow

"There's no name here either. See, that's what Bill Carson told me … it was the grave marked 'Unknown' right beside Arch Stanton." Sideshow presents The Man with No Name Premium Format™ Figure, a mixed media, museum-quality statue in the Clint Eastwood Legacy Collection. Designed and developed in collaboration with Eastwood himself, this officially licensed collectible is a premium addition to any cinema fan's collection."

"The Man with No Name Premium Format Figure is inspired by Eastwood's role in Sergio Leone's essential 1966 spaghetti Western film The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly. This statue measures 24" tall on a 10.25" diameter circular black base with a gold-etched recreation of Clint Eastwood's signature as an official seal of approval. Known to some as Blondie, the mysterious gunslinger waits in a moment of dramatic tension based on the movie's climactic final standoff. The grave marked "Unknown" sits beneath his boots along with the rock that Tuco and Angel Eyes were willing to kill for. With a cigar in hand, The Man with No Name stares unflinchingly in the face of conflict, already knowing how the duel will end."

"The Man with No Name Premium Format Figure wears a custom-tailored recreation of the character's on-screen costume consisting of pants, faux-leather belts with a gun holster, a blue shirt, a faux-sheepskin vest, a neckerchief, and his signature patterned serape. Every seam, stitch, and hanging fringe has been carefully crafted with extensive reference to create a high-quality garment dressing the detailed sculpture beneath. Subtle weathering along the pants hem and sculpted boots further immerses the statue in the arid, rocky environment. Complete with a sculpted hat on his portrait, The Man with No Name captures Clint Eastwood's iconic screen presence, making this a must-have centerpiece for film aficionados."

