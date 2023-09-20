Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, wonder woman

Flashpoint Wonder Woman Wants a Reckoning with McFarlane Toys

Explore the DC Multiverse once again with McFarlane Toys as they debut new Gold Labels figures like a new Wonder Woman

It was in the DC Comics Flashpoint storyline, where we saw many iconic DC Universe characters getting a rewrite for an altered timeline. The Flash has gone back in time to save his mom but created a new reality instead. One of the biggest changes in this world is the war between Atlantis and Themyscira, with Wonder Woman leading the charge. McFarlane Toys has unveiled their final figure for the DC Multiverse Flashpoint Build-A-Figure wave, and Queen Diana of the Amazons ends it all. She is depicted in her warrior outfit from the hit comic and will come with a sword and a head for Cyborg. This wave is a Target Exclusive release and currently consists of Aquaman, Superman, and the Flash. Each figure is $24.99, and Wonder Woman can be found here for pre-order with a late October 2023 release.

Flashpoint Wonder Woman Build-A-Figure (Target Exclusive)

"Merciless and bloodthirsty, Wonder Woman of the Flashpoint timeline rules the island of Themyscira as the queen. Following a forbidden affair with Atlantean Emperor Aquaman, she wears Mera's royal helm as a warning to those who oppose her and then she declares war upon Atlantis and all of its people."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

This figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of the Flashpoint Build-a line will assemble Flashpoint Cyborg

Wonder Woman is based on her look from the Flashpoint series

Wonder Woman includes sword and base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!