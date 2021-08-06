Sideshow Returns to the Beginning With New Batman Begins Statue

Christian Bale's Batman is back as Sideshow reveals their newest Premium Format Figure collectible. Coming out of Batman Begins, this 25.75" tall statue captures the live action batsuit straight from the film. The cape will be made of fabric as well as wired, allowing fans to display it have they choose. The matte black finish on Batman really stands out and the newly modified WayneTech tactical armor. Sideshow really captures all the tiny detail in the suit with the size of this piece, making it a must own statue for any batcave.

Posed in a heroic stance, Batman is ready to do whatever it takes to save Gotham, and fans will not want to miss out on this piece. From the size, detail, and fabric cape, this statue is a highly detailed statue that really captures the presence of Batman in the iconic Batman Begins film. Priced at $620, the Batman Begins Premium Format Figure from Sideshow is set to release between May – July 2022. Pre-orders are already live and located here, with payment plans also offered.

"It's not who I am underneath … but what I do … that defines me." Sideshow presents the Batman™ Premium Format™ Figure, a cinematic take on the Dark Knight stepping into your roster of DC Comics collectibles. Inspired by actor Christian Bale's turn as the iconic superhero in the film Batman Begins (2005), this statue captures the signature stylings of his own unique Batsuit and memorable on-screen presence. The Batman Premium Format Figure stands 25.75" tall on a 9" wide base inspired by the Narrows, the crumbling Gotham neighborhood riddled with crime."

"Looming above the decaying infrastructure of his city, Batman looks out with a stern gaze beneath his cowl in search of criminal lowlifes to stop in the pursuit of justice. The polyresin Batman Premium Format Figure features a mixed media costume application consisting of a fully sculpted suit and cowl design paired with a tailored fabric cape. The cape has a textured exterior and sleek interior, and metal wiring in the hem allows for dramatic posing opportunities with this material element."

"This iteration of the Batsuit features matte black coloring and tactical, more armored aspects to the torso, arms, and legs. He has spined gauntlets, dark boots, and a gold utility belt to complete the costume and give him a distinct pop of color in the darkness. Become the night and bring home the Batman Premium Format Figure for your DC collection today!"