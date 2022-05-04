Sideshow Reveals Life-Size Star Wars The Mandalorian Bust

The Mandalorian has easily been some of the biggest Star Wars content we have received in quite some time. His appearance in The Book of Boba Fett was legendary, and it was fantastic to see him and Boba fighting back to back. In honor of May the 4th, Sideshow Collectibles has revealed a new Star Wars collectible is on the way and in life-size form. Sideshow presents their new The Mandalorian Din Djarin Life-Size Bust which is an epic 1:1 Star Wars replica. The statue will come in at 33.5" tall and 27" wide and features the bounty hunter's head and upper body. His Beskar Armor is faithfully recreated, with parts of his bandolier cape, and rifle appearing in the design. The Mudhorn signet is beautifully captured in Din Darin's armor as well and Mando's head even rotates. This is one bounty that The Mandalorian fans will want to get their hands on, and they can for $1,550. The Sideshow Collectibles Life-Size The Mandalorian statue is set to release between November 2022 – February 2023, with payment plans and pre-orders, livened found here.

"I can bring you in warm, or I can bring you in cold." Sideshow presents The Mandalorian – Din Djarin Life-Size Bust, an epic 1:1 Star Wars collectible for fans of The Mandalorian. Created in partnership with Legacy Effects, this intimidating bust captures the stoic presence of the fan-favorite bounty hunter like never before. The Mandalorian – Din Djarin Life-Size Bust measures 33.5" tall and 27" wide as he remains vigilant searching for his next target. With rotational articulation in the helmet, collectors can directionally change his focus for added storytelling in any display."

"His sleek silver armor and costume elements are fully sculpted, recreating his now-iconic silhouette in fiberglass design. Din Djarin's chest armor, helmet, bandolier, and even cape bear details of weathering and distress accumulated in his dangerous travels. Finally, his right shoulder pauldron features the unique mudhorn signet bestowed upon him by the Armorer™. For those who walk the Way of the Mandalore, this is a must-have centerpiece in any galactic display. Bring home the bounty and add The Mandalorian – Din Djarin Life-Size Bust to your Star Wars collection today."